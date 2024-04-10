Central Railway’s Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla hosts All India Railway Conference- MULTICON 2024

Central Railway’s Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla, organized The All India Conference of Railway Medical Officers - MULTICON 2024, on April 5th and 6th, 2024.

Dr. Sugandha Raha, Director General of Railway Health Services (DGRHS) graced the occasion as Chief Guest and inaugurated the Conference.

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, along with Smt. Chitra Yadav, President of the Central Railway Women Welfare Organisation. The dignitaries were welcomed by Dr. Meera Arora, Patron and Principal Chief Medical Director, Central Railway and Dr. Sushma Matey, Medical Director and President of MULTICON 2024.

Dr. V.N Pichad, Chief Specialist and Vice President, Dr. N.K. Mangala, Organizing Chairperson, and Dr. Kapil Sarde, Sr. Divisional Medical Officer and Organizing Secretary, All India Conference were also present. Principal Chief Medical Directors of various Zonal Railways, along with IRHS officers from other Railway Zones also participated in the Conference.

MULTICON 2024, true to its name, ensured participation from eminent speakers representing diverse specialties. The topics covered by these speakers resonated with the conference theme of "Health for All: Trends and Insights for Tomorrow." Coincidentally, falling on April 7th, World Health Day bore the theme "My Health My Right." Deliberately aligning with this, organizers invited Dr. Ashok Hande, a renowned Neurosurgeon, to deliver a keynote address on the same theme. Dr. Hande, with his expertise in brain surgeries, shed light on preventive measures and early intervention in stroke cases, emphasizing the importance of recognizing early symptoms.

Throughout the conference, recent advances in various specialties were discussed, with a particular emphasis on stress management, oral health, hearing issues, cardiac and neurosurgical emergencies, osteoporosis etc. Moreover, topics like the diagnosis and prevention of infections, cervical cancer, and breast cancer were explored in detail. Professor Stefano Paserico, an esteemed member of the International Psoriasis Council and Head of the Regional Centre for Psoriasis at the University of Padua, Italy, contributed insights into psoriasis management.

A panel discussion on organ transplant featured eminent transplant surgeons, debunking myths surrounding the field. Additionally, the DGRHS inaugurated a Stoma Care Clinic during the conference, focusing on providing comprehensive care to patients. The event also included stalls by prominent medical firms showcasing cutting-edge technology, techniques, and medicines, from which resident doctors benefited greatly.

In keeping with the conference theme and the spirit of World Health Day, organizers thoughtfully arranged a "Walk for Health" at Nirmal Park on the second day. Participants included exuded enthusiasm, spreading a powerful message of health and well-being.