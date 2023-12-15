Central Railway Vigilance Team busts fake recruitment racket-nabs fake recruitment handler in planned operation

The Central Railway Vigilance Team busted a fake recruitment racket and nabbed a fake recruitment handler in a well planned operation on December 13, 2023.

A written complaint was received on December 12, 23 regarding one Mr.Narsimha Pai who claimed he has contacts in Railways and will provide job within 2 months of providing the desired amount of 6 lakh rupees. He told the complaintant to meet him at Ghatkopar station. He also asked to hand over first installment of Rs 1 lakh.

The complaint was verified to be true and accordingly a team of Vigilance Officers and Inspectors with government currency of Rs.25,000/- along with RPF personnel laid a trap to meet the fake handler at Ghatkopar station.

The culprit Mr. Narsimha R. Pai was caught red handed with the bribe amount of Rs. 25,000/-. The amount found in his possession matched with the currency provided for the trap. Recovered amount denomination and number of notes were same which was arranged by vigilance.

Further a search of his mobile revealed that he used to collect money and transfer it to some other person in Bihar. Mr. Narsimha R. Pai confessed that he used to work in connivance with some people for providing fake appointments in Railways.

An FIR was registered by Government Railway Police, Kurla under IPC -420 and 34 and further investigations are being carried out to nab the others involved in this racket of fake Recruitment.

Under the guidance and direction of Prateek Goswami, Chief Vigilance Officer and Senior Deputy General Manager, Central Railway, the Vigilance team of Ajay Kumar, K D More and Rajkumar Singh, Chief Vigilance Inspectors and Security personnel A M Awhad, Arbind Budke and S M Kotwal did a splendid job in nabbing the culprit and saving many from falling prey to such elements.

Railways appeals to people to not approach such fake handlers for recruitment as all the government agencies have a very standard process of selection and recruitment. If they find or come across any such activity going on around them, then they are requested to lodge a complaint with police or to the concerned Vigilance department.