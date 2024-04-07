Central Railway Takes Bold Steps Towards Mission Zero Death

Central Railway, in its relentless pursuit of Mission Zero Death, organised a comprehensive awareness campaign focused on the dangers of trespassing on railway tracks. The event, spearheaded by the Safety Department of Mumbai Division, was conducted on April 4th and 5th, 2024, across various locations including Chunabhatti Station, Level Crossing at Kurla Station, and stretches between Mankhurd-Govandi, Shahad, Ambivali, and Badlapur. The initiative aimed to educate the public on the perils of railway track trespassing and promote safer alternatives for crossing railway lines.

Participants of the event included the Divisional Safety Team, Civil Defence Team from Division & Headquarters, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and dedicated station staff. Together, they engaged in various activities to effectively communicate the message of avoiding trespassing and utilising safer alternatives such as Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), Road Over Bridges (ROBs), escalators and lifts.

The event featured a multi-faceted approach to raise awareness:

1. Distribution of Pamphlets: Informational pamphlets highlighting the hazards of trespassing on railway tracks were distributed among commuters, emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety protocols and using designated crossings.

2. Counselling through Banners: Eye-catching banners were strategically placed at key locations to convey the message of the dangers associated with trespassing. The visuals and messages on the banners served as constant reminders to prioritize safety while navigating railway premises.

3. Counselling through Nukkad Natak Yamraj & Chitragupta: A powerful medium of street theater was employed to depict the consequences of trespassing through dramatic performances by actors portraying Yamraj (the God of Death) and Chitragupta (the divine scribe). The theatrical presentations effectively conveyed the gravity of the issue and urged spectators to make informed choices for their safety.

Central Railway remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers and the public at large, ultimately contributing to the collective goal of achieving Mission Zero Death. Central Railway urges commuters to prioritize safety while navigating railway premises and emphasises the use of designated crossings and alternatives such as FOBs, ROBs, escalators and lifts to avoid risks associated with track trespassing.