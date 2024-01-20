Central Railway Showcases Commitment to Passenger Comfort and Safety: General Manager Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Surprise Inspection

In a proactive move to ensure the highest standards of passenger comfort, cleanliness, and safety, the General Manager of Central Railway, Ram Karan Yadav, conducted an extensive surprise inspection on the morning of January 19, 2024. The inspection covered various critical areas focusing on key aspects that contribute to an enhanced travel experience.

The surprise inspection kicked off at CSMT Kalyan End, where Ram Karan Yadav personally inspected the Ticket Windows of the Booking Office. Ensuring a thorough assessment, he also turned his attention to the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting platforms from 1 to 18, underlining the importance of seamless connectivity within the station.

Boarding a 2nd class coach of a local train bound for Panvel upto Masjid railway station, the General Manager continued his evaluation. The cleanliness of the FOB, outside premises of the station and platforms were scrutinized. Not stopping there, he extended the inspection to ticket windows, food and utility stalls as well as toilets, emphasizing the significance of maintaining hygienic and well-maintained facilities. The inspection extended to the security arrangements at Masjid railway station, with Ram Karan Yadav actively engaging with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on duty. This dialogue underscores Central Railway's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers.

Returning to CSMT on another local train, the General Manager directed his attention to the CSMT Main Line Platforms. Accessibility aspects, food and utility stalls were carefully examined, reinforcing the railway's dedication to providing a convenient and inclusive travel experience. The evaluation continued with a focus on the Waiting Lounge & Sleeping Pods (Pod Hotel), where hygiene and affordability were meticulously assessed.

Toilets at suburban platform concourse and the suburban lobby underwent scrutiny, with special emphasis on the hygiene. Ram Karan Yadav inspected the cleanliness of the kitchen at the lobby and also took the opportunity to interact with suburban running staff i.e. motormen and guards sharing breakfast to gain valuable insights into their experiences.

The inspection concluded with a visit to the area around the platform entrance sides of CSMT HQ building, where security arrangements and cleanliness were thoroughly inspected. The adjacent Railway Canteen also underwent scrutiny, reflecting Central Railway's commitment to maintaining high standards in both operational and customer service areas.

The surprise inspection by General Manager, Central Railway Ram Karan Yadav showcases Central Railway's dedication to ensuring a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable travel experience for its passengers. The comprehensive evaluation of ticketing services, station facilities, cleanliness, and security measures underscores the railway's commitment to excellence.