Central Railway records highest ticket checking revenue ever by any zone on Indian Railways

Central Railway detected 32.77 lakh cases of ticketless/unauthorised travel thereby registering a revenue of Rs.218 crore in financial year 2022-23 (April-November). To ensure comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide rail users. Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, special trains across all its divisions to curb ticketless and irregular travel.

The Ticket Checking revenue of Rs. 218 crore during April-November 2022 shows a quantum jump of 74.83% over Rs. 124.69 crore achieved during the same period in 2021-22

The revenue of Rs. 218 crore is the highest ever from ticket checking among Indian Railways. It may be mentioned here that the revenue of Rs.218 crore of Central Railway is for 8 months only while the previous highest ever Rs. 214.14 crore revenue of Central Railway was for the full financial year 2021-22.

Ticket Checking team of Central Railway put in lot of efforts in curbing ticketless travel menace, 4 of the ticket checking staff has shown outstanding performance by collecting revenue of over a crore during financial year 2022-2023.

Mr. K.K. Patel Head Ticket Examiner, Bhusaval Division collected a fine of Rs. 1.05 crore from 12024 cases

Mr. Vinay Ojha, CTI, Bhusaval Division - Rs. 1.02 crore from 12990 cases

Mr. R M Gore, CTI, Head Quarter Mumbai Rs. 1.00 crore from 11024 cases

Mr. S.S. Kshirsagar, Head Ticket Examiner Pune Division Rs. 1.02 crore from 10771 cases,

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.