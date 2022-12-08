Central Railway pays homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway along with Smt. Richa Khare, Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division and All officers & staff of Nagpur Division paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Divas at Nagpur on December 6, 2022.

In headquarter, Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway along Principal heads of the departments, other officers and staff of Central Railway paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Divas at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on December 6, 2022.