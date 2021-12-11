e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:51 PM IST

Central Railway pays homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

FPJ Bureau
Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway along with B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Principal heads of the departments, other officers and staff of Central Railway paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Divas at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 6.12.2021. All covid protocols were followed during the event.

