 Central Railway Organizes Heritage Museum Tour for Cancer-Stricken Children from Tata Memorial Hospital on International Museum Day
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

On International Museum Day, Central Railway has taken 29 young cancer patients from Tata Memorial Hospital to its Heritage Museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) recently. The guided tour aimed to bring joy and educational enrichment to the children, aged 8 to 14.

Xavier, the Musuem guide shared engaging stories about the artifacts, sparking enthusiasm and curiosity among the children. The event, organized by the Chief Public Relations Office of Central Railway, was the first of its kind for these brave young visitors.

Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, and A. K. Jain, Deputy Chief Public Relations Officer, presented the children with memorabilia to commemorate their visit, Michael Manuel Raj, PRO, Central Railway, Santosh Sherwade, Deputy Administrative Officer (PR), and Mrs. Swati Mhatre, Public Relations Officer, also accompanied the children throughout the visit.

