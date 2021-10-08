Central Railway develops prototype coach for loading of automobiles with improved features.

For the first time on Indian Railways, Central Railway has developed a prototype coach with side entry and other improved features for loading of automobiles. Last year, Central Railway in co-ordination with RDSO and automobile manufacturers developed High Speed Automobile Carrier (NMGH), from released & unused passenger coach, with speed potential of 110 kmph and higher payload of 12 T with improved features. Further, based on the interaction with two-wheeler industry and feedback received from Business Development Units (BDUs), Parel workshop in association with RDSO, Lucknow has developed a new design automobile carrier with side entry (NMGHS) and higher pay load capacity of 18T compared to 12T capacity of earlier version of NMGH.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:36 AM IST