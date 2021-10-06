Central Railway observes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Central Railway observed Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti with various activities to spread the Mahatma’s message of cleanliness on 2.10.2021. The day marked the culmination of the fortnight long cleanliness drive under “Swachhata Pakhawada-2021”.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Central Railway inspected the Diesel shunting loco and EMU rake hand painted with the Mahatma’s picture, Swachhata message and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav theme. He also flagged off a Swachhata Doot rally from CSMT suburban platform to Heritage Gully.

“Swachhata ki Jyot Jagayenge” – a skit on cleanliness and the Mahatma’s message was staged by the artists of the Divisional Cultural Academy, Mumbai Division.

To commemorate this occasion, a number of Locos were painted with the Mahatma’s picture, Swachhata message and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav theme by staff of Kalyan Diesel and Electric Loco Sheds and Kurla Loco Sheds. The entire rake of Rajdhani Special and Koyna Special were also painted with these themes for the first time by staff of Pune and Mumbai Coaching depots. LTT-Lucknow Express and Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express were also painted with similar themes by staff of LTT coaching Depot. One EMU rake and one MEMU rake were also painted with these themes by staff of Matunga Workshop.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:15 AM IST