Central Railway continues its strides towards infrastructure upgradation

Central Railway, continuing its strides towards infrastructure upgradation, carried out launching of 30.5-meter span open web girder weighing 100 MT of Rail Fly Over on Bhadli-Jalgaon 4th line (part of Jalgaon-Bhusaval 24km - 4th line project) on 12.1.2022.

The main girder was launched by end-launching method with launching nose of 21-meter span attached to the main girder. 5 temporary support trestles were erected for movement of girder assembly. The track over the girder is pre-linked with H-beam sleepers. The launching of the girder completed by operating 4 hours block on the section.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:40 AM IST