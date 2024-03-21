Central Bank MD M V Rao elected IBA chairman

Central Bank of India managing director and chief executive officer MV Rao was on Thursday elected as the chairman of the The Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

The managing committee of the IBA at its meeting held on Thursday also elected State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, Indian Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive S L Jain, and City Union Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive N Kamakodi as vice-chairmen of the lobby group.

They also elected Madhav Nair, the Country Head and Chief Executive of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait as the honorary secretary, the association said in a statement.

Madhav Nair CEO Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait who held the position of Dy Chairman previously was unanimously elected as Honorary Secretary of IBA. He has been a management committee member since 2016 and has undertaken policy advocacy in the areas of Technology, Risk Management and ESG.