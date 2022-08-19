Central Bank Aurangabad observes “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”

Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Aurangabad on August 14, 2022, released a Book consisting of 52 pages live photo of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' supplied by Government of India, cultural ministry and Central Office. Apart from the dignitaries of the city, ex-servicemen, senior citizens and respected customers participated in the live picture exhibition. The picture depicts how millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and lost their lives due to hatred and violence. Freedom fighters/ Ex-servicemen and senior citizens and media persons were felicitated. Freedom fighters and ex-servicemen shared their views by describing the 1965 war, the 1971 war, the Kargil war and how the Indian soldier defeated the enemy with valour, combat skills on the Wagah border.

Mathura V. Deshmukh, Kamlakar Prahlad Rao Munde, Gajanan Pimpse, Sunil Deshmukh, Raut Khan Pathan, Chetan Gade, Shailesh Kulkarni, Swapnil Ghute, Shyam Shiradhonkar, Himanshu Bhaviskar and others were present on the occasion. AKAM CO-ORDINATOR Mr Baijnath Prasad told that we are present in memory of the struggle and sacrifice of those who sacrificed their lives, massacred innocent people, lost their homes and were displaced. Finally, Prasad expressing happiness over everyone's presence and thanked everyone.