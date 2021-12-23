Celebrating entrepreneurship, Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch the globally renowned business realty format – Shark Tank India

Badalte Bharat ki nayi soch ko mil raha hain ek naya manch, jahan ubharte businessmen ke sapne honge sach! India today is about ideas, risk, enterprise, and entrepreneurship. Start-ups and a culture of creating business enterprise has taken a deep root in our society. Acknowledging this societal change Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch Shark Tank India and provide an opportunity & a platform to aspiring entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas, business prototypes or active businesses to have their ‘pitches’ evaluated by business experts a.k.a The Sharks and seek investments. Produced by STUDIO NEXT, this revolutionary show will see upGrad as the Presenting Sponsor and Flipkart as the co-powered by sponsor. Dive into the world of Shark Tank India starting 20th December, every Mon to Fri at 9:00pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Shark Tank India will not only help mentor participants or the ‘pitchers’ but will also give a first-hand experience to the masses by demystifying various nuances of business and the potential that it holds. Geared up to invest in these potential businesses and nurture the country’s business aspirants from all walks of life are the ‘Sharks’ who are successful entrepreneurs themselves. The supremely talented sharks of the very first edition of Shark Tank India are - Ashneer Grover (Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe), Vineeta Singh (CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth) and Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt). While ‘The Sharks’ play a key role in developing India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, host Rannvijay Singha will act as a guide for the pitchers on the show and the audience alike.

What’s the process you ask? The entry into the tank is an ultimate test of perseverance! The selected applicants or the ‘Pitchers’ will find themselves face-to-face with the ‘Sharks’ or the investors who will understand, assess and make an offer based on the applicant’s final ‘pitch’. The Sharks have no idea whatsoever on the ‘pitches’ beforehand. If the ‘pitchers’ manage to impress the ‘Sharks’ they stand a chance to get an offer/ investment from the ‘Sharks’ right there - Jiska Idea Hoga Best, Usmain Karenge Sharks Invest! It’s a deal!

Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the rights for the Indian adaptation of the globally successful business reality format – Shark Tank, which will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The format has reinvigorated businesses in over 40 countries since its first launch in 2001. With over 180 seasons; winning over 30 awards globally, Shark Tank is the world’s No. 1 Business Reality Show. Since its first launch in 2001, as Tigers of Money in Japan, created by Nippon TV the format was later adapted as Dragon’s Den in 2005 in the UK and the show premiered in the US as Shark Tank in the year 2009. The format is distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:32 AM IST