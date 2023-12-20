CARF Celebrates Children's Day with Cancer Patients at Byculla Office

In a heart-warming celebration of Children's Day, CARF at the Byculla office hosted a special event on November 24th, 2023, bringing joy and creativity to young hearts, especially those bravely facing the challenges of cancer. The event featured a range of creative activities, with a primary highlight being a drawing competition tailored for children. Participants showcased their artistic talents, expressing their creativity through vibrant colors and imaginative designs. The competition was not just an opportunity for artistic expression but also a chance for children to share moments of joy and camaraderie.

CARF recognizes the importance of fostering a positive and supportive community, especially for children facing health challenges. By organizing events like these, we aim to create moments of happiness and inspiration, fostering resilience and hope among these young warriors.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, their families, and our dedicated volunteers for making this event a resounding success. Together, we can continue to spread joy and make a positive impact in the lives of these courageous children.