Breaking Free from Colonial Mindset

The first logical step in this process is to rename India as Bharat. The need for change is rooted in the belief that our country should be recognized by its traditional name that celebrates its cultural heritage.

Bharat is a land of diverse cultures, religions, and languages. It is a country that has been shaped by various forces throughout its long history, including colonization by the British. Although we are a rapidly developing nation today, commonly referred to in global parlance as "the largest democracy in the world," we remain trapped in a colonial mindset, which continues to have an impact on our country's psyche and identity.

One of the most significant and enduring forces to have shaped our country's history was British colonization. The colonial period, which lasted for nearly two centuries, profoundly impacted the nation's psyche, culture, and identity. The British Empire exerted immense control over the subcontinent, using various tactics to subdue its people. The erstwhile East India Company saw our motherland as a land of exoticism, mysticism, and wealth, which they sought to exploit for their benefit. They imposed their laws, customs, and language upon India, eroding its ancient cultural heritage.

The British also divided the country into administrative units based on religion, resulting in deep-seated communal tensions that persist to this day. The Partition of India in 1947, which resulted in the creation of Pakistan, was one of the most significant consequences of this divide-and-rule policy. The communal tensions that emerged during the colonial period continues to plague the nation today, often leading to violence and social unrest.

Bharat's colonial past has also largely impacted its economic development. The British exploited our natural resources, often leaving the country impoverished; they imposed a taxation system designed to extract as much wealth as possible from the government. Our economy was geared toward meeting the British Empire's needs rather than serving our people's interests.

Why, then, do we continue to endorse and reflect the ideals and symbolism of the erstwhile British regime? Bharat is still struggling to break free from its colonial mindset, and it is paramount that we, as a nation, shed our colonial heritage and reclaim our cultural identity. The first logical step in this process is to rename India as Bharat. The idea is a familiar one. Bharat is the ancient name of India, which has been used since Vedic times. The need to change the name of India to Bharat is rooted in the belief that India should be recognized by its traditional name, which celebrates its cultural heritage.

The proposal to rename Independence Day as National Day is similarly rooted in the belief that we, as a country, should move beyond our colonial legacy. Independence Day marks the day we gained freedom from British rule, but it is argued that the term Independence Day continues to hold onto a colonial mindset. National Day, on the other hand, would recognize Bharat is an independent nation with its own unique identity.

The Historical Context

The idea of changing the name of India to Bharat and renaming Independence Day is not without precedent. Many countries have changed their names to assert their cultural identity and distance themselves from their colonial past. For example, Ceylon became Sri Lanka in 1972, and Burma became Myanmar in 1989.

Similarly, the idea of renaming Independence Day a National Day has been proposed. In 2014, the BJP government proposed the idea of renaming Independence Day Azadi Diwas, which means Freedom Day in Hindi. The proposal was met with mixed reactions, some welcoming the statement and others arguing that it would undermine the day's significance.

Symbolism

Changing the name of a country and renaming a national holiday is symbolic and does not address the real issues facing Bharat today. However, symbols have a powerful impact on our collective psyche, and changing them can have a transformative effect. By changing the name of our country and renaming Independence Day, we would be taking a significant step towards asserting its unique cultural identity and shedding off the colonial legacy.

Ghosts of a Colonial Past

The colonial period erased Bharat's ancient cultural heritage and the imposition of British customs, language, and laws. Even today, many fellow citizens view Western culture is superior to their own, often neglecting their cultural roots and heritage. Our country's ancient cultural heritage is an essential part of its identity and should be celebrated and cherished. Bharat should promote its language, art, music, literature, and traditions rather than blindly following western trends.

Bharat must also address the communal tensions that emerged during the colonial period. It must promote religious tolerance and communal harmony and work towards healing the wounds of the past. Our nation's diversity is one of its greatest strengths, and the country must work towards embracing it rather than using it as a tool for division. At the same time, the economic impact of colonialism is a factor that must be assessed as well. The country must work towards developing a self-reliant economy that serves the interests of its people rather than those of external powers. Bharat must promote sustainable development, which considers future generations' needs. We must work towards developing a self-reliant economy that serves the interests of its people. Bharat's diversity is its greatest strength, and the country must work towards harnessing this diversity to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

The author, Mr. Rahul Vishwanath Karad is the Executive Director of MAAER'S MIT Group of Institutions, Founder of MIT School of Government and Convenor of the National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat).