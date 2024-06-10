BizNet Thane 3.0 gets good response from real estate stakeholders

CREDAI MCHI Thane organized the third edition of its B2B platform, BizNet Thane 3.0 at TipTop Plaza in Thane on 6 June. Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane described the event as a successful platform for Thane’s real estate to keep in touch with latest happenings, new products and services which would result in Global Best Practices being the watchword of Thane’s real estate development.

Title Sponsor Kalpataru Doors Managing Director V K Patel said, “Thane was among the fastest growing real estate hubs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and added that it was pleasure to be at the event for the third time. Among the products showcased was a door that protects users during a fire, and this has the potential to be a life-saver.

Harsh Kumar, Senior DGM, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd mentioned that the company launched a new product, ‘silent pipes’ during the event. “It will make a difference to the segment, and Thane is a property hub which is receptive to new products,” he added.

Nikhil Ballal, Managing Editor of Thanevaibhav, said Thane over the past couple of decades had made the change from ‘sister city of Mumbai’ to being a global city. “As Thane’s real estate has been growing over the past few decades, there was need for a publication which would provide a platform for home seekers to make a wise choice. We hope Thane Realty News will play this role,” he added. The venue saw fruitful interactions between participating companies and CREDAI MCHI Thane members.

Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane said he hoped this was set the foundation for the future, where CREDAI MCHI Thane, as an industry body, would facilitate interaction between stakeholders, something which would be advantageous for Thane’s real estate.