BIS establishes helpdesk cum call centre for hallmarking portal

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has established a Helpdesk cum Call Centre at Bureau of Indian Standards, Head Quarter (BIS, HQ) for attending to issues related to hallmarking portal received from Jewellers and Assaying & Hallmarking Centres (AHCs). The helpdesk cum Call centre is already functional. The timings are from 9 am to 8 pm, from Monday to Saturday. The helpline number has been assigned to each Region and the details Central Region 7669089323, Eastern Region 7669089324, Northern Region 7669089325, Southern Region 7669089326 and Western Region 7669089327

The jewellers facing any difficulty with Hallmarking portal can call at the concerned number as per their region / location.

Hallmarking has been mandatory from 16th June 2021. Mandatory hallmarking initially started with 256 district of the country which have Assaying & hallmarking Centres.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:02 AM IST