Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest leader of Mallah Gang; gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 35 lakhs seized

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Crime Branch and Kotwali police station have arrested Premnath Mallah aka Pappu Mallah- leader of Mallah ganag on Wednesday.

The Mallah gang carried out theft incidents in many districts of the state. Recently, the same gang targeted the house of a grocery trader in Gopal Vihar under Kotwali police station. Earlier, the police arrested nine members of this gang.

On August 17, the police received information from its sources that Pappu Mallah was standing near Durgesh Patel's house in Shivnagar along with his companions Durgesh Patel and Sanjay Sharma.

On getting the information the police immediately formed a team and rushed towards the spot. The team surrounded the accused and took all three into custody.

During interrogation, Pappu Mallah confessed to the theft at the house of a grocer in the Kotwali area and a robbery of about Rs 2 lakh with a young man.

Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Bahuguna said that the police have recovered 18 tola of gold ornaments, Rs 4 lakh cash, 2 pistols and 31 active cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused. The police have recovered jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees from the gang members arrested earlier, he added.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 07:43 PM IST