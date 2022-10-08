BIS and TIC Council India signs MoU to augment safety & sustainability practices in laboratories

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India signed an MoU with Testing, Inspection, Certification Council, India on 29 Sep 2022.

Together the two organizations will collaborate on a shared vision to promote and harmonise the implementation of standards and quality, safety and sustainability practices in laboratories. The organizations resolved to further work to improve the responsiveness for laboratories and exchange and disseminate the global best practices in the field of laboratories. A seminar on “Emerging Global Trends in Laboratories for AatmaNirbhar Bharat” is also being jointly organized by the two organizations on 3rd Nov 2022 in New Delhi.

This milestone was achieved by signing a MoU in the presence of Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS and Hanane Taidi, Director General, TIC Council. The MoU was signed by Sh. Rajeev Sharma, Deputy Director General Laboratories, BIS and Sh. Shashi Bhushan Jogani, Chairman, TIC on 29th September in the presence of senior delegates from BIS & TIC.

Both the organisation look forward to a mutually prosperous journey together. TIC Council (Testing, Inspection, Certification Council) is a global trade association representing the independent third-party testing, inspection and certification industry (TIC).