BHEL celebrates 74th Republic Day with fervour

BHEL celebrates 74th Republic Day with fervour

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 01:58 AM IST
article-image
India’s 74th Republic Day was celebrated with fervour and gaiety by BHEL at all its offices across the country. Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, hoisted the national flag at a function in the company’s township in Noida in the presence of Functional Directors on the Board of BHEL, CVO and other senior officials. On the occasion, CMD, BHEL also unfurled a 100-foot tall Indian tricolour, and addressed a gathering of BHEL employees and their families present at the function. A march past, prize distribution ceremony and cultural programme was also organized at the event.

