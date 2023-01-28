BHEL celebrates 74th Republic Day with fervour

India’s 74th Republic Day was celebrated with fervour and gaiety by BHEL at all its offices across the country. Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, hoisted the national flag at a function in the company’s township in Noida in the presence of Functional Directors on the Board of BHEL, CVO and other senior officials. On the occasion, CMD, BHEL also unfurled a 100-foot tall Indian tricolour, and addressed a gathering of BHEL employees and their families present at the function. A march past, prize distribution ceremony and cultural programme was also organized at the event.

