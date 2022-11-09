e-Paper Get App
BEL signs MoU with DMRC for joint development of Indigenous Communication-based Train Control System

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on November 7 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) for jointly developing the Indigenous Communication-based Train Control System (i-CBTC), an important milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in Rail and Metro operations.

i-CBTC, being indigenously developed for the first time in India, will enable unmanned operations of metro and trains. It is a big leap forward in the field of metro and rail automation and will give a boost to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission of the Government of India. The project is being carried out under the ambit of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and DMRC.

Manoj Jain, Director (R&D), BEL, and Om Hari Pandey, Director (Electrical), DMRC, exchanged the MoU in the presence of Raj Kumar Batra, Advisor (DMRC), and senior executives of BEL and DMRC.

