BEL signs MoU with Aerosense Technologies

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd for co-operation in the development and marketing of Drones and Soft Kill Aerial Anti Drone.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd. It will enable BEL and Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd to collaborate as partners for the design/development of drones and soft kill aerial anti drone systems. The MoU will also help the two companies explore marketing and sale of Drone-based solutions catering to various applications in Defence and civilian domains, for both domestic and export markets.

Manoj Kumar, Executive Director, BEL, and Cmde (Retd.) K J Sharma, CEO, Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd, exchanged the MoU signed between BEL and Aerosense at Defexpo 2022, in the presence of Pugazhenthi R, GM (HLS&SCB)/BEL-Bangalore Complex, and other senior officers of BEL.