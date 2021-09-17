Bank of Maharashtra receives ‘Kirti Puraskar’ – Highest award for Rajbhasha

Bank of Maharashtra received “Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar” for better implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi. A. S. Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra received this prestigious award at the hands of Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for Home Affairs in a grand function arranged at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 14th September, 2021. Chief Guest of the program was Home Minister Amit Shah. Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Ajay Kumar Mishra and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra Hemant Tamta, General Manager of Delhi Zone Chitra Datar, General Manager (HRM and Rajbhasha) Radhey Shyam Bansal, Assistant General Manager Dr. Rajendra Shrivastava were also present in the function.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:18 AM IST