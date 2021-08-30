Bank of Maharashtra receives ‘Outstanding Banking Partner to MSMEs’ Award

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country has been recipient of “Outstanding Banking Partner to MSMEs” award at the hands of Alka Nangia Arora, Joint Secretary SME, Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India at Zee National Summit & Awards event arranged by Zee Business for MSMEs through Webinar.

A.S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Maharashtra, while addressing the MSMEs highlighted the numerous strategies adopted by Bank which helped in extending facilities to business houses with ease during the trying times. Rajeev, stressed on MSMEs to be adaptable in this changing market environment and adopt technologies and use digital platforms as much as possible. Rajeev opined that being the backbone of India’s economy, the growth of MSME sector will play a pivotal role in achieving country’s future aspirations and Bank of Maharashtra is committed for every possible support to the sector.

Hemant Tamta, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra thanked Ms. Alka Nangia Arora, Joint Secretary SME, Ministry of MSME and Zee business group for acknowledging the sincere efforts and initiatives taken by the Bank. Tamta also praised the entire staff of the Bank for enabling seamless services during challenging times and achieving this feat.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:35 AM IST