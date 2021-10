Bank of Maharashtra organised a special camp for Self-help groups at Panshet, Pune West Zone. Executive Director, A.B. Vijayakumar, distributed sanction letters to the borrowers. General Manager M.A Kabra was also present at the event.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 06:03 PM IST