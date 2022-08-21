e-Paper Get App

Bank of Maharashtra celebrates 76th Independence Day

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 06:28 PM IST
On 15th August, Flag hoisting ceremony was held at Bank of Maharashtra Navi Mumbai Zonal Office Vashi to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of India. The Flag was hoisted by Aparna Joglekar General Manager and Zonal Manager of Navi Mumbai Zone. And Staff of Zonal office, Staff of Branches were present for this occasion. Ex Airforce Veteran and Oldest Customer of Vashi Branch Bhalinge Was Chief Guest. He appreciated Bank of Maharashtra and Said you people, The bankers are making very important contribution for the development of country.

Then after National flag hoisting at Navi Mumbai Zonal office, Staff members of Bank of Maharashtra went to provide actual meaning to independence day to put smiles on the faces of the little buds of Jeevan Jyoti Aashalya charitable trust and Orphange at Nerul

The day’s celebration started with the kids giving us short dance performance before having snacks that was provided to them by Bank of Maharashtra. The Children's were gifted with Stationery items. The innocence and the actual gratitude evident in their prayers was very moving. The initiative for this was taken Aparna Joglekar General Manager and Zonal Manager Navi Mumbai Zone and her Team.

