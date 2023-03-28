Babus, mantris & buzz: Will there be hung Vidhan Sabha in Karnataka?

Rahul and Chidambaram in their own trap?

Rahul Gandhi had torn a copy of the ordinance passed by his own government in 2013 which would have saved him from his current predicament. The ordinance was passed after the Supreme Court in 2013 struck down Section 8(4) of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which provided sitting MPs and MLAs an additional layer of protection from disqualification in case s/he is convicted of certain offences. Similarly the Money Laundering Act was passed in 2002, during Atal Bihari regime, but it was neither rejected nor notified by the UPA Government. However, on June 1, 2009, when P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister, more teeth were added to the law and it was he who introduced and expanded it. Now see?

Will there be hung Vidhan Sabha in Karnataka?

Present political scenario indicate a hung assembly in the ensuing elections in Karnataka. Though there is going to be fierce battle this time.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Justice Desai be CJ of Gujarat High Court?

Informed sources said that the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai is going to be permanent CJ of Gujarat HC in the coming months.

Subodh Gupta yet to get extension as Director (Fin), BHEL

Subodh Gupta, Director (Finance), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), is yet to get extension. Gupta, whose tenure ending on April 17, 2023, is expected to get extension upto March 31, 2024.

Additional charge period of Director, SFIO to Anuradha Thakur extended

Additional charge period of Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) being held by Ms Anuradha Thakur, Additional Secretary, Corporate Affairs, has been extended for a period of six months beyond January 31, 2023. She is a 1994 batch IAS officer of HP cadre.

NFU given to 18 ITS officers

The DoT has granted NFU to 18 SAG level ITS officers. They are- Mukesh kumar, Prem Chand, A K Tiwari, Amit Rastogi, Amandeep Singla, Neelabh Srivastava, Jay Kumar Wadhwani, Amit Kumar Chauhan, Mudit Mishra, Mahendra Kumar Jain, Khot Bipin Ramesh, Arun Kumar Yadav, Nijamuddin, Md Anisur Rehman, Dilip Singh Aswar, Rakesh Kumar Meena and Ravi Chhawal.

DoT is working on 6G

The DoT has started working on 6G technology. The department has constituted Bharat 6G Mission and Apex Council. The Communication minister. will the head of the Council whil it will have 22 members, including the secretaries of Telecom, DRDO, MeIT, Space and MIB. Experts from USA, TCS abd Stanford University have also been appointed members. Mission Head Bharat 6G, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, DDG, has been appointed as the member secretary.

IRS officer appointed Addl PS to Chairman, NCSC

Abhishek Kumar Bansal has been appointed the Addl PS to Vijay Sampla, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes(NSSC) He is a 2016 batch IRS (C&IT) officer.

15 IPS officers get new assignments in UP

As many as 15 IPS officers have been shifted and given new assignments in UP. N Ravinder has been appointed as ADGP, PHQ, Lucknow and assigned additional charge of GSO to DGP, while Amit Chandra is shifted as ADGP, PTC, Moradabad and Ramlal Verma will take over as IGP, EOW, West, Lucknow. Similarly, Anil Kumar will be posted as IGP, PAC, East Zone, Prayagraj; Ram Krishna Bhardwaj as IGP, Basti Zone; J Ravindra Gaur as IGP, Gorakhpur Zone; Subhash Chandra Dubey as IGP, Traffic & Road Safety, Lucknow; Akhilesh Kumar as IGP, Azamgarh Zone; Keshav Kumar Chaudhary as Additional Commissioner of Police, Agra; Anees Ahmad Ansari as DIGP, PHQ, Lucknow; Shivasimpi Channappa as Additional Commissioner of Police, Varanasi; Dinesh Kumar P as Additional Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad; Babloo Kumar as DIGP, Anti-Corruption Organisation; Brajesh Kumar Mishra as SP, PTS, Sultanpur and Ashutosh Shukla is now SP, Railway, Moradabad.

Major reshuffle of IPS officers in MP

In a major reshuffle, as many as 75 IPS officers have been transferred and given new postings in MP. Accordingly, Anurag Sharma has been appointed as Additional Police Commissioner (Crime & HQ), Urban Police, Bhopal, while Sachin Kumar Atulkar takes over as DIGP, Chhindwara Range, Chhindwara and Mrs Krishnaveni Desavatu is now DIGP, Gwalior Range. Similarly, Lalit Shayawar will be posted as DIGP, Chhatarpur Range; Tarun Nayak as DIGP, PHQ, Bhopal; Navneet Bhasin as DIGP, SAF (Central Range), Bhopal; Amit Singh as DIGP, PHQ, Bhopal; Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava as DIGP, Balaghat Range; Omprakash Tripathi as DIGP, PHQ, Bhopal; Mrs Monika Shukla as DIGP, Bhopal (Rural); Manoj Kumar Singh as DIGP, Ratlam Range; Sunil Kumar Jain as DIGP, PHQ, Bhopal; Awdhesh Kumar Goswami as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Urban Police, Bhopal; Mahesh Chandra Jain as DIGP, Home Guard/SDERF, Bhopal; Ms Savita Sohane as DIGP, PHQ, Bhopal; Manoj Kumar Shrivastava as Assistant IGP, PHQ, Bhopal; Saket Prakash Pandey as Commandant, 6th Battalion, SAF, Jabalpur; Amit Sanghi as SP, Chhatarpur; TK Vidyarthi as SP, Jabalpur; Satyendra Kumar Shukla as SP, Khandwa; Virendra Kumar Singh as SP, Rajgarh; Prashant Khare as SSP (Radio), PHQ, Bhopal; Manish Kumar Agrawal as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Urban Police, Indore; Yusuf Qureshi as SP, Singrauli; Nimish Agrawal as SP, PTC, Indore; Siddhartha Bahuguna as SP, Ratlam; Pankaj Shrivastava, SP, Guna, will also hold charge of Commandant, 15th Battalion, Indore and SP, PRTS; Manoj Kumar Singh has been shifted as SP, Dhar; Rajesh Singh as SP, Gwalior; Shashindra Chauhan as Commandant, 32nd Battalion, SAF, Ujjain; Rakesh Sagar as SP, Guna; Bhagwat Singh Birde as Commandant, 34th Battalion, SAF, Dhar; Aditya Pratap Singh as Commandant, 23rd Battalion, SAF, Bhopal;Ms Simala Prasad as SP, Rail, Jabalpur; Sushil Ranjan Singh as Commandant, 9th Battalion, SAF, Rewa; Vivek Singh as SP, Rewa; Shiv Dayal as Commandant, 14th Battalion, SAF, Gwalior; Raghuvansh Kumar Singh as SP, Shivpuri; Vikas Pathak as Commandant, 26th Battalion, SAF, Guna; Yashpal Singh as SP, Shajapur; Sampat Upadhyaya as SP, Dewas; Abhishek Tiwari as SP, Sagar; Vinayak Verma as SP, Chhindwara; Suraj Kumar Verma as DCP (Zone-2), Urban Police, Indore; Mrs Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia as Commandant, 1st Battalion, SAF, Indore with additional charge of Commandant, RATPC, Indore; Deepak Kumar Shukla as SP, Vidisha; Pradeep Sharma as SP, Datia; Sachin Sharma as SP, Ujjain; Abhijit Kumar Ranjan as SP, Katni; Aman Singh Rathore as SP, Ashoknagar; Rajat Saklecha as SP, Mandla; Amit Tolani as SP, Neemuch; Mrs Nivedita Naidu as Commandant, 35th Battalion; SAF, Mandla; Amit Kumar as SP, Narsinghpur; Hansraj Singh as SP, Alirajpur; Ankit Jaiswal as SP, Niwadi; Rohit Kashwani as SP, Tikamgarh; Puneet Gehlot as SP, Barwani; Ravindra Sharma as SP, Sidhi; Mrs Hitika Vasal as SP, Dehat, Indore; Moti Ur Rahman as Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat; Shrutkirti Somvanshi as DCP (Crime), Urban Police, Bhopal; Aditya Mishra as DCP (Zone-1), Indore; Abhishek Anand as DCP (Crime), Indore with additional charge of DCP (Intelligence & Security), Indore; Mrs Mrigakhi Deka as DCP (Traffic), Bhopal; Shashank as Additional CP, Zone-1, Bhopal; Vinod Kumar Meena as Additional SP, Baihar, Balaghat; Siddhartha Chaudhary as SP, Betul; Nishchal Jharia as Commandant, 25th Battalion, SAF, Bhopal; Mrs Rasna Thakur as Commandant, 10th Battalion, SAF, Sagar; Santosh Kori as SP, Agar Malwa; Jagdish Dabar as DCP (HQ), Indore; Manohar Singh Mandloi as Commandant, 29th Battalion, SAF, Datia; Sunil Tiwari as Commandant, 24th Battalion, SAF, Jaora, with additional charge of SP, Narcotics, Mandla and Sanjiv Kumar Kanchan was made SP, Harda.

