Babus, mantris & buzz: Will there be a hung Assembly in Telangana?

Will there be a hung Assembly in Telangana?

There is now fierce political battle in Telangana and political observers do not rule out the possibility of a hung Assembly.

Railway Minister instructs for fortnightly safety action plan

The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw has done a detailed review of the safety aspects of Indian railways. He has instructed for a fortnightly safety action plan and its review on a regular basis. In the meeting, board members of the Ministry of Railways, zonal officials and divisional officials and RDSO were present. The minister has emphasized on various safety aspects of automatic signaling, long hours of crews, yard modernization and safety in yard infrastructure.

BUREAUCRACY

16 IAS officers retiring in November in country

As many as 16 IAS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in November 2023. They are: Naresh Kumar and Menino D Souza of AGMUT cadre; Sameer Kumar Khare of Assam-Meghalaya cadre; Sanjay Nandan Agrawal and Dr Dhimantkumar Bharatkumar Vyas of Gujarat; Lalit Kumar of Haryana; Vandita Sharma of Karnataka; Bipin Chandra Punambhai Shrimali, Shekhar M Channe, Arun Kumar K Dongre of Maharashtra’ R Asenla Keitzar of Nagaland; Bratati Harichandan of Odisha; Jitendra Kumar Upadhayaya of Rajasthan; Ganga Devi Pradhan of Sikkim; Dr Rajat Kumar of Telangana and Sristidhar Santra of West Bengal.

Orders of Veera Rana as new Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh today !

Veera Rana is being appointed acting Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh today. She is 1988 batch IAS officer.

Who will be new DG CRPF?

Who will be new DG, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)? Names of ITBP DG Abisg Dayal Singh and Special DG CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhary are currently doing the rounds. While Anish Dayal Singh is 1988 batch IPS officer Chaudhary is a 1990 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Who would be next DGP in Uttarakhand?

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar is retiring on November 30. His farewell ceremony has been organized in the police lines of Dehradun. All the police captains and dignitaries of Uttarakhand have been invited but the name of the new Director General of Police of Uttarakhand has not been revealed yet. It is being speculated that on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand may also get an acting DGP. There is a lot of speculation on the names of the new police chief. There are seven names in discussion and the prominent name coming out is Abhinav Kumar, who is a 1996 batch IPS officer. Another name in the race for the new police chief Is Deepam Seth, who is on deputation to the Centre.

Manoj Muttathil Ayyappan to be JS Banking and Insurance!

In all probability Manoj Muttathil Ayyappan, business head-MSME, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will be Joint Secretary Banking, Insurance and Pension on contract basis. He is from lateral entry in the Department of Financial Services. Ayyappan will be second private sector professional to be appointed as a joint secretary in the MoF after Sourav Misra who was appointed in 2019 and had quit the post in April this year. Prior to Utkarsh, he was with Axis Bank.

Dr Gagandeep Singla inducted as SP, CBI

Dr Gagandeep Singla has been inducted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2010 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

C Kalaichelvan inducted as SP, CBI

C Kalaichelvan has been inducted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2012 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

