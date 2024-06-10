Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Tejaswi Yadav go to jail?

Will Tejaswi Yadav go to jail?

Political observers believe that RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav will go behind the bars very soon. PM Narendra Modi during the election campaign himself gave a hint to this effect.

Only leader from Odisha to be CM?

This is now certain that the BJP leadership will not send any leader or official to Odisha from Delhi as Chief Minister. Only Odisha based leaders will be considered.

Why BJP lost Ayodhya LS seat?

BJP made Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya and took full credit to it but voters didn’t impress and they rejected the party in Ayodhya. As per sources, the real reason behind the humiliating defeat was the party MP Lallu Singh. It is said that local voters were not happy with him.

AP and Bihar to get a special package?

The NDA Government is likely to give special packages to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. NDA partners Chandra Babu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are insisting on this demand.

TDP for infrastructure Ministries?

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would like to keep key infrastructure ministries to keep AP and Telangana companies in good humour.

JD(U) wants Railways and DoPT?

JD U will bargain for Railways and key postings for large Bihar cadre officers close to Nitish kumar.

97 per cent newly elected MLAs in Arunachal are ‘Crorepatis’

Most newly elected legislators of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly are ‘crorepatis’. According to the Arunachal Pradesh Election Watch, of the total 59 analysed winning candidates, 58 have assets more than 1 Crore. The average asset per winning candidate is Rs 26.34 Crore. The average asset per MLA in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019 was Rs 18.86 Crore. Party-wise Crorepati winning candidates: 43 (96%) out of 45 from BJP, 5(100%) out of 5 from National People’s Party, 3 (100%) out of 3 from NCP, 2 (100%) out of 2 from People’s Party of Arunachal, 1 (100%) out of 1 from INC and 3 (100%) out of 3 Independent winner candidates.

Sikkim CM alone garners votes more than combined tally of all BJP candidates

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay garnered a total of 20,574 votes in two constituencies Rhenock and Soreng Chakung. This impressive tally in the recently concluded Assembly polls surpassed the total vote count for the BJP across all 31 constituencies in the state, which stood at a mere 19,956 votes. In his home constituency of Soreng Chakung, Golay secured 10,480 votes, while in Rhenock he obtained 10,094 votes. Former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling of the SDF party, who contested from Namcheybong and his stronghold Poklok Kamrang, managed only 9,913 votes combined, losing both constituencies. He received 4,939 votes in Namcheybong and 4,974 votes in Poklok Kamrang.

Rajnath Singh, Shah, Nadda, Jaishankar likely to be union ministers

As per sources senior leader Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar, Sarbadanada Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Biplav Das , Piyush Goyal, HS Puri, Dr Jitendra Singh, Giriraj Singh, V D Sharma, Dushyant Singh are other probable names from BJP quota.

Panda and Pradhan to represent Odisha?

This time BJP is going to form the government in Odisha therefore the state may get two cabinet minister berths. Vijayendra Panda and Dharmendra Pradhan likely to be probable inductees.

Alliance partners have given list options of their candidates

It is said that Alliance partners-JDU, TDP LJP and others have reportedly handed over the list of their members for Cabinet to Modi. H D Kumaraswamy is sure to be inducted.

Sitharaman, Chandrasekhar Smriti Irani and Hema Malini may get ministerial berth

Senior leaders Nirmala Sitharaman,Smriti Irani,Rajeev Chandrasekhar , Jagdish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai and Prahlad Joshi and Hema Malini are likely to be inducted into union cabinet

JD(U) likely to get 2 cabinet minister and 1 MoS posts in Modi 3.0

The JD(U), one of the major constituents of NDA, is likely to get two Cabinet and one minister of state berths in the Modi Cabinet. The sources claimed that Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha was among the front runners for a Union minister post. Other JD(U) leaders in contention for ministerial berths are another Rajya Sabha MP and EBC leader Ramnath Thakur, Jhanjharpur, MP Rampreet Mandal (EBC) and Valmiki Nagar MP Sunil Kumar Kushwaha, who is an OBC leader. With 12 newly elected Lok Sabha MPs in kitty, the JD (U) is the second biggest BJP ally after the Telugu Desam Party having 16 MPs.

What all discussed between Narendra Modi and US President over phone!

The U.S. President Joe Biden has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his historic third term in the office but this was not all, they discussed. The world leaders talked of the proposed visit of U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. However, the date for the U.S. NSA’s visit to New Delhi are yet to be announced, and are expected to be shortly after PM Modi’s swearing-in. The leaders of two of the biggest democracies in the world stressed on their commitment to advance the common vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The duo also spoke about deepening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.

Three officials in Odisha CM office resign (UPDATED)

Three officials in Odisha Chief Minister’s office resigned after the defeat of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Assembly election. Those who put in their papers include 1986 and 1984 batch former IAS officers of Odisha cadre R Balakrishnan and Suresh Chandra Mahapatra who served as chief advisor, Special Initiatives and chief advisor, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Besides, 2000 batch IRTS officer Manoj Mishra, PS of IT and electronics department, has also resigned. The General Administration & Public Grievance Department has accepted their resignations, effective June 5.

