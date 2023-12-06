Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Sunkar be CMD NHRCL?

Will Sunkar be CMD NHRCL?

R N Sunker, Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board, may be appointed as CMD, NHRCL after his retirement in December.

Will C V Anand be new DGP of Telangana?

In the new regime, C V Anand is likely to be appointed new DGP of Telangana. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer.

Will Telangana Chief Secretary continue?

It is believed that in the new regime Chief Secretary Telengana A. Santhi Kumari may not be disturbed. She is a 1989 batch IAS officer.

Rajasthan: CM's appointment will decide new CS, DGP

Thumping victory in Rajasthan assembly, BJP is now busy to appoint a new CM. According to sources, after the political boss is appointed, top bureaucrats will be appointed when the CM takes charge.

Vasundhra Raje has her own set of officers

If Vasundhra Raje is appointed the BJP CM of Rajasthan, she has her own set of bureaucrats. If someone else is made the CM, he or she may take the advice of the Centre in the appointment of new CS and DGP.

Seven new Members of CAT appointed

Out of the total selected 17 candidates, seven have been appointed Member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

1990 batch Officer Manisha Panwar to quit IAS

A 1990 batch officer of Uttarakhand cadre, Manisha Panwar has reportedly expressed her willingness to resign from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) citing personal reasons. She is reported to have applied for VRS.

DGP & Chief Secretary Chhattisgarh unlikely to move?

It is believed that after the change of the Government in Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and DGP Ashok Juneja are unlikely to be changed at least for six months.

Will Awasthi and Pillai go in Chhattisgarh?

Two IPS officers in Chhattisgarh D M Awasthi and Sanjay Pillai are expected to be axed by the BJP Government. 1986 batch IPS officer Awasthi former DGP is posted as OSD EOW and Sanjay Pillai 1988 batch IPS officer is OSD Home Guards. Both were appointed after retirement.

School Education PS Dr Alok Shukla resigns in Chhattisgarh

School Education Department Principal Secretary (PS) Dr Alok Shukla has resigned from the post in Chhattisgarh with the change of power in the state. Shukla was also Chairman of Board of Secondary Education and Vyapam and Director of Rozgar Mission. 1986 batch IAS officer Shukla was given a three year service extension after retirement in 2020.

Tenure of Choudhury as Director (Fin), REC ending; no successor so far

The tenure of Ajoy Choudhury as Director (Finance), REC Limited, is coming to an end on January 31, 2024. The Government of India is yet to find his successor.

Passport guidelines for officers

The Department of Rural Development reiterating the MEA decision has stated that diplomatic and official passports when not in use for official visits may be kept in safe custody of the Administration wing of the Ministry/ Department concerned and released only when needed for official visits. The MEA has also conveyed that all expired Diplomatic/ official passports in safe custody of Administrative Wings may be returned to the individual officers where possible or returned to this Division/ RPO for cancellation under intimation to the official concerned 4 IVIEA have further conveyed that officials who have availed Diplomatic/ Official passports previously & proceeding on deputation to PSU Autonomous bodies/ Nationalized Bodies, etc. shall be directed to surrender their Official /Diplomatic passports with their parent Ministry for safe keeping/ cancellation before proceeding on their deputation.

