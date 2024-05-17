Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Singhvi go RS via AAP?

Will Singhvi go RS via AAP?

Latest rumour says that reason behind drama at CM house was to ask Swati Maliwal to resign so that party can nominate Abhishek Manu Singhvi its candidate for RS. Singhvi is Arvind Kejariwal’s advocate.

Will PM Modi be elected unopposed?

It is said in political circles that PM Modi is likely to be elected unopposed as MP from Varanasi this time. It is said that very few have filed nominations. Now the question is will others withdraw their nominations?

BUREAUCRACY

P K Sinha to be Chairman of ICICI Bank?

Former Cabinet Secretary, P K Sinha is likely to be appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the ICICI Bank in June end. He is former 1977 batch IAS officer of UP cadre.

A Y V Krishan inducted as Additional Director, CBI

A Y V Krishna presently IG, CRPF, has been inducted as Additional Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

N Venu Gopal appointed as Additional Director, CBI

N Venu Gopal presently Joint Director, CBI, has been appointed as Additional Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of HP cadre.

(We said this on Jan.16, 2024)

Abhilaksh Likhi is also Secretary, Agriculture for a while

Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Fisheries, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare till May 27, 2024. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre.

Ms Singh appointed Director in DPIIT

Ms. Pratima Singh has been appointed as Director in the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Delhi. She is a 2009 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Mohapatra gets additional charge

Bijoy Bihari Mohapatra has been assigned the additional charge of the post of the Chief Commissioner GST & CX, Bhubaneswar Zone. He is presently posted in the same capacity in the Ranchi Zone. He is an IRS(C&IT) officer.

S M Sonkusare transferred to Pune

S M Sonkusare has been transferred from Lucknow to Pune as Sr Dy IFA, Army & COD, Dehu Road. He is an IDAS officer.

14 IES officers granted Non-Functional Upgradation to HAG

As many as 14 officers of Indian Economic Service have been granted the Non-Functional Upgradation to Higher Administrative Grade (HAG). The officers are: Ms Chandni Raina, Ms Kusum Mishra, Ms Aparna Bhatia, Ms Simmi Chaudhary, Ms Geetu Joshi, Dinesh Kapila, Antony Cyriac, Ajay Srivastava, Dr R Sathish, Ms A Srija, Dr Promodita Sathish, Dr Bijaya Kumar Behera, P K Abdul Kareem and Ms Sherry Lalthangzo.

ITS Group A officers directed to complete details on Sancharvhr portal

The Ministry of Communications has strongly directed the ITS Group A officers to update their profile on Sanchar VHR by May 14, 2024. This was after the Department of Telecommunications found that some officers had partially updated their profile while others had not initiated the process. The profiles had to be updated by May 19, 2024. Additionally, all Unit Heads were directed to ensure updation of the information by all the ITS Group ‘A’ officers posted in their respective units positively by May 15, 2024.

Akhilesh Sahu deputation to IRCON as CGM-Civil extended

The deputation tenure of Akhilesh Sahu with IRCON as Chief General Manager/ Civil has been extended for the 6th year (upto November 2024). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

G N Shivamurthy to be IEM!

G N Shivamurthy's name has been doing the rounds for the post of IEM for a mini Ratna company for implementation of Integrity Pact Programme by CVC. He is a retired IAS officer.

Last date to submit CDS Exam applications is June 4

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates interested in appearing in Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024 including SSC Women (non-Technical). The last date for submission of applications is June 4, 2024.

Training Officer (WT), Architectural Assistantship advertised

Vacancy for the Training Officer (Women Training)-Architectural Assistantship post in the Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship has been advertised. The last date for submission of applications is May 30, 2024.

41 candidates shortlisted for Asstt Prof/ Lecturer (HP), Health dept

As many as 41 candidates have been shortlisted for interviews for the post of Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Homoeopathic Pharmacy), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health & Family welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The interview dates will be announced shortly.

UPSC declares IFoS (Main) marks

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the marks of 147 candidates who have cleared the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination-2023.

Submit NDA & Naval Academy Exam-II applications by June 4

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates interested in appearing in National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2024. The last date for submission of applications is June 4, 2024.

PK Tiwari sent as CWE, SWR

Pravin Kumar Tiwari, who is presently working as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has been transferred to South Western Railway (SWR) and posted as Chief Workshop Engineer (CWE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

