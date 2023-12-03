Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Shivraj Singh Chauhan be top BJP leader?

New Parliament Building | PTI

Will Shivraj Singh Chauhan be top BJP leader?

If the exit polls come true and the BJP wins 150 seats, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, as the political observers are of the views, will emerge as the tallest leader of the BJP à la PM Narendra Modi.

Will Scindia be CM face of BJP?

Insiders say in case BJP forms the government in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first choice for CM post will be Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia provided ,that he shows results in the Gwalior Chambal division of the state. One can only wait and watch.

Session mood depends upon results' outcome

The very next day (from Monday) the winter session of parliament is going to start. Sunday is the D-day when results of five assembly polls will be out officially. Experts opined that the result will certainly affect the mood of lawmakers in the House. However, the House proceedings were not running smoothly due to one or the other reasons

BUREAUCRACY

First woman commanding officer to be appointed in Naval Ship

The Indian Navy has decided to appoint the first woman commanding officer in a naval ship in sync with its philosophy of 'all roles-all ranks' for female personnel, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said.

Virendra Kumar Yadav returns to parent cadre

Virendra Kumar Yadav, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds. He is a 2011 batch IRSEE officer.

First armed forces woman appointed as ADC to Mizoram Governor

Squadron leader Manisha Padhi has been appointed as Aide-De- Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram. Padhi, who belongs to a 2015 batch Indian Air Force officer, is the first woman from the Indian Armed Forces to join this post.

Ms Anita Meena appointed as Director, Housing

Ms Anita Meena has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. She is a 2008 batch IRS-IT officer.

Ms Swapna Devireddy appointed as Deputy Secretary, Drinking Water

Ms Swapna Devireddy has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation. She is a 2010 batch IRS-IT officer.

Mohamed Ashraf appointed as Deputy Secretary, Financial Services

Mohamed Ashraf J S has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Financial Services. He is 2014 batch IA&AS officer.

IRS officer Ms Gayathri Menon takes VRS

Ms Gayathri Menon has taken VRS from the service. IRS(C&IT) officer was posted as Deputy Commissioner.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)