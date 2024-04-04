Babus, mantris & buzz: Will RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das be next Finance Minister?

Will RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das be next Finance Minister?

After PM's successful visit to RBI function, buzz is that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das may be the Finance Minister in the next regime of Narendra Modi. One can wait and watch.

Pandian's photo removed from BJD posters

To arrest the further damage, the BJD has removed the photo of bureaucrat turned politician V K Pandian in Odisha. According to sources, most of the leaders left the party because of him. He resigned from the IAS and became a Member of the BJD in October last year.

BUREAUCRACY

Civil Services Board in respect of ICAS reconstituted

The Civil Services Board (CSB) in respect of Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) has been reconstituted. Dr Shankar Murali, Additional CGA, Office of CGA, has been appointed Chairperson of the Board, while Sanjal Singh, Joint CGA, Office of CGA, and Mrs Jaspal Kaur Pradyot, Chief Controller of Accounts, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, will be the Members

Ajay Bhatnagar granted Apex Pay

Ajay Bhatnagar, DG (Investigation), National Human Rights Commission, has been granted Apex Pay. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Dr Vivek Gogia gets additional charge of DG, BPR&D

Dr Vivek Gogia, Director, NCRB, has assigned additional charge of the post of Director General, Bureau of Research & Development (BPR&D) upon superannuation of Balaji Srivastava, for a period of one month or till joining of Rajeev Kumar Sharma to the post. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Binod Kumar Singh prematurely repatriated to parent cadre

Binod Kumar Singh, Additional Director General, CRPF, has been prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre i.e. UP. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Satish Shriramaji Khandare promoted as ADG, BSF

Satish Shriramaji Khandare, IG, BSF, has been promoted as ADG and posted as ADG, BSF upto July 11, 2028 (combined tenure of five years). He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Rajesh Kumar promoted as ADG, CRPF

Rajesh Kumar, IG, CRPF, has been promoted as Additional Director General, CRPF and posted up to March 18, 2025 (total tenure of 07 years). He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Why orders of Dr Subhransu Sekar Acharya for CMD, NSIC delayed?

The orders of Dr Subhransu Sekar Acharya for the appointment as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) are indefinitely delayed.

Ravi Joseph Lokku promoted as ADG, BPR&D

Ravi Joseph Lokku, IG, BPR&D, has been promoted as Additional Director General, BPR&D and has been posted upto August 31, 2026 i.e. date of his superannuation. He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Tsewang Namgiyal Kalon posted as ADG, BSF

Tsewang Namgiyal Kalon, IG, SSB has been promoted as Additional Director General and posted as ADG, Border Security Force (BSF) up to August 15, 2027 (combined tenure of 05 years). He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Padmakar Ranipse posted as ADG, CISF

Padmakar S Ranipse, IG, CRPF, has been promoted as ADG and posted as ADG, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre.

Lt Gen J S Sidana takes over as DG, Electronics & Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant General J S Sidana has taken over as Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DGEME) and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME.

Niladri Roy in race for CMD, ECL

Niladri Roy, Director (Technical), ECL, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL).

Ms Ridhima Wasisht relieved to join as Director, Defence

Ms Ridhima Vasisht has been relieved as Director in the Ministry of Defence. She is an IRS-IT officer.

Additional charge of CVO, BRCIL to Ms Chandrani Gupta extended

Additional charge period of CVO, Bridge & Roof Company (India) Limited to Ms Chandrani Gupta, CVO, BBJ, has been extended for a period upto December 15, 2024. She is a 2007 batch IES officer.

DMs of 2 dists removed in Bihar

District Magistrates (DMs) of 2 districts have been removed in Bihar on orders of ECI. Rajkumar and Ashutosh Kumar Verma, both 2010 batch IAS officers of Bihar cadre, have been removed as DMs of Bhojpur and Nawada respectively.

SPs of 2 dists removed in Bihar

SPs of 2 districts have been removed in Bihar on orders of ECI. Pramod Kumar Yadav and Ambrish Rahul, both 2017 batch IPS officers of Bihar cadre, have been removed as SPs of Bhojpur and Nawada respectively.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)