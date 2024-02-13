Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul’s Yatra yield results for the Congress?

Will Rahul’s Yatra yield results for the Congress?

Media may say anything but Rahul Gandhi seems to be over confident of results of his Yatra. His close associates say that in the Lok Sabha polls Rahul Gandhi is expecting between 125 to 150 seats for the Congress Party. Now see the reactions of the BJP?

Will one more Bharat Ratna be announced?

The power galleries expect that one more Bharat Ratna is likely to be announced. They say it seems it has become political compulsion and because of this one more Ratna be conferred to one posthumous Ratna. No harm in guessing the name.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Vice Admiral Swaminathan be new Vice Chief of Navy?

In case D K Tripathi is appointed as next Chief of Naval Staff then Vice Admiral K Swaminathan could be next vice chief of the Indian Navy. Present Navy Chief Hari Kumar is scheduled to retire in April this year.

Two new Information Commissioners in CIC!

Two new Information Commissioners including one from the Army in the Central Information Commission are being appointed this month.

Notification of Deepali Agrawal soon

Notification of the appointment of Deepali Agrawal as Deputy MD of the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) is being issued this month.

Resignation of Mrs Rajeshwari R Menon from IRS-IT not accepted

The resignation of Mrs Rajeshwari R Menon, JCIT, Mumbai from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT) has not been accepted by the Government of India.

Abdul Ghani Mir promoted as ADGP, ITBP

Abdul Ghani Mir, currently posted as IGP, ITBP, has been promoted as ADGP, ITBP following his empanelment to hold ADG level posts in GoI. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Deepam Seth promoted as ADGP, SSB

Deepam Seth, currently posted as IGP, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has been promoted as ADGP, SSB, following his empanelment to hold ADG level posts in GoI. He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre.

Sandeep Khirwar promoted as ADGP, CRPF

Sandeep Khirwar, currently posted as IGP, CRPF, has been promoted as ADGP, CRPF, following his empanelment to hold ADG level posts in GoI. He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Puneet Rastogi promoted as ADGP, BSF

Puneet Rastogi, currently posted as IGP, BSF, has been promoted as ADGP, BSF, following his empanelment to hold ADG level posts in GoI. He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre.

Nilendu Kumar Singh selected as CMD, CCL

Nilendu Kumar Singh, Director (Technical/P&P), Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), has been selected for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 12, 2024. As many as 10 persons were interviewed for the same.

Mukesh Agrawal joins as Director (Fin), CIL

Mukesh Agrawal, ED, NLC India Limited, has recently taken over the charge as Director (Finance), Coal India Limited (CIL).

Four IAS officers to retire in Telangana cadre in 2024

Only four officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and batches are due to retire in Telangana cadre in 2024.

Panmai promoted to Pr Chief Commissioner

Goigongdin Panmei has been promoted to Principal Chief Commissioner. He is a 1989 batch IRS(C&IT ) officer.

4 Trade Service Probationer are posted as Asstt DGFT

Four ITrS officers and probationers of 2021 and 2022 batches are posted as Asstt DGFT .Accordingly Aditya Singh Chauhan posted at ZO, CLA, Delhi, Amal Beleyan K, ZO, Chennai, Ms Deepshikha, RA, Ahmedabad.

193 ITS officers given NFU in HAG

The DoT has sanctioned Non Functional Upgradation(NFU) to 193 ITS officers in HAG. Their NFU Will be effective from January 1, 2024.

VR notice of Ms Bedekar accepted

The govt has accepted the voluntary retirement of Ms Mousumy Bedekar w e f February 15, 2024. She is presently posted as Additional DGT, Haryana. She is an ITS officer.

Banik gets additional charge as CMD BVFCL

Pradip Kumar Banik has been given the additional charge of CMD Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL). He is also holding the post of Director (Production) BVFCL.

Dr Tanwar recommended for NASF Research Associate

Dr Radhika Tanwar has been recommended for the post of Research Associate at National Agricultural Science Fund (NASF) Secretariat, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Headquarters, New Delhi.

IPRCL advertises for various posts

The Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) has advertised for the posts of senior executive officer on deputation basis for Mumbai location. The applications should reach latest by February 26, 2024.

DoT advertises for various consultants posts in Tamil Nadu LSA

Tamil Nadu LSA, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, having offices at Chennai and Coimbatore has advertised for the engagement of Consultants on contract basis. The applications must reach latest by February 29, 2024.

