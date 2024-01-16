Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul Yatra get publicity for 15 days?

“Tasvir Bolti Hai”

All old friends, now Milind Deora left Congress Party after 55 years long association with the party. Now who?

Will Rahul Yatra get publicity for 15 days?

The objectives of the entire media will only be Ayodhya? The media is expected to remain busy showing and publicizing it for at least 15 days. The much publicized Bharat Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi which started on Sunday will get limited publicity. One can wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

KEY POSITIONS (6) NAVY CHIEF

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar will superannuate in April 2024. His two-year term expires in April. He took over as Naval Chief on November 30, 2021. He is the 25th Naval Chief.

Nawal Bajaj to be Additional Director CBI!

Nawal Bajaj is likely to be promoted to the rank of Additional Director in CBI. He is 1995 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Post of Member (Fin) in Railway Board still vacant

Almost all the posts of Members in the Railway Board have been filled up last week. Now only one post of Member (Finance) is vacant.

Vikram Sahay returns to parent cadre

Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, I&B, has been repatriated to his cadre. Sahay, who belongs to a 1992 batch IRS-IT officer, was recently empanelled as Additional Secretary in Government of India.

Orders of Dr Subhransu Sekar Acharya for CMD, NSIC soon

The orders of Dr Subhransu Sekar Acharya for the appointment as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) are expected to be issued soon.

Six IPS officers of AP cadre to retire in 2024

A total of six officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of Andhra Pradesh are due to retire in 2024.

Maximum retirement of IAS officers in WB in 2024

A total of 27 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and batches are due to retire in West Bengal in 2024.

Chairman JNPT appointment in two months!

About 26 candidates have applied for the prestigious post of the CMD Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust. Appointment is likely in two months.

CMD BSNL Purwar continues charge of CMD, BBNL

Pravin Kumar Purwar, CMD, BSNL is going to hold the additional charge of the CMD, BBNL till July 14, 2024. The DoPT has also cleared the DoT proposal in this regard.

IPS officer becomes Member, UPSC after 1.5 year

The Government of India has appointed Sheel Vardhan Singh as the Member of the UPSC. A retired DG Singh is an IPS officer and after BS Bassi, the IPS officer was appointed to this post.

Ganti Venkat Kiran selected as CMD, KIOCL

Ganti Venkat Kiran, Director (Production & Projects), KIOCL Limited, has been selected for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, KIOCL Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on January 13, 2024.

(We said this on Aug 21, 2023)

Ms Ritu Goswami appointed Director (Techl) RCF

Ms Ritu Goswami has been appointed to the post of Director (Technical), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF). Earlier, she was serving as the General Manager, National Fertilizers Limited.

No empanelment at ADG level from Gujarat cadre

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to 1995 batch from Gujarat cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General (ADG) or equivalent posts in Government of India.

30 IIS officers granted NFSG

The MIB has granted Non Functional Selection Grade NFSG to 30 JAG IIS officers with effect from January 1, 2024. They are posted at various units and places.

IP&TAFS officer appointed OSD to Secretary, Telecom

Sanjiwan Sinha, a 1994 batch IP&TAFS officer, has been appointed as OSD to the Secretary, Telecom. He is presently working as DDG(E&T) at the DoT Hq.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)