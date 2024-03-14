Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Pashupati Paras be appointed Governor?

Will Pashupati Paras be appointed Governor?

Union minister Pashupati Nath Paras is likely to be appointed as Governor . As per information this time BJP and Chirag Paswan have agreed to fight Lok Sabha election jointly in Bihar and Chirag is likely to get Hajipur seat. Sources said to defuse the family tension, BJP has reportedly offered Pashupati Paras to become Governor. Paras is the uncle of Chirag.

Appointment of Governors soon?

Appointment of a few Governors is expected to take place in a week’s time. Guessing game has started about the new Governors.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Mohammed Ali be next CGCA?

Anuradha Joshi Duragpal is scheduled to retire this month. Name of Mohammed Shahbaz Ali is doing the rounds for the post of next CGCA. He is a 1989 batch IP&TAS batch officer and presently posted as Advisor, Finance in the DoT HQ. As per information, Srikant Panda is senior to Ali but he is also scheduled to superannuate in May this year, therefore his chances look bleak. Panda is a 1988 batch IP&TAFS officer.

History repeats in Election Commission!

Today Rajiv Kumar is the sole Member of the Election Commission of India. Earlier, T N Seshan had been the single Member of the ECI. In case Members are not selected at 12 o’clock today then a single Member Commission headed by Rajiv Kumar will conduct the Lok Sabha polls. Will he?

Deepak Narain appointed Addl Secretary & Financial Advisor, I&B

Deepak Narain has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. He is a 1993 batch IA&AS officer.

Nidhi Chhibber appointed Advisor, NITI Aayog

Ms Nidhi Chhibber, has been appointed as Advisor, NITI Aayog in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post and extending the central deputation tenure of the officer for a period of one year beyond March 24, 2024. She is a 1994 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

A P Das Joshi appointed Addl Secretary, DoPT

A P Das Joshi has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. He is a 1994 batch IAS officer of Assam Meghalaya cadre.

Rahul Singh appointed Chairperson, CBSE

Rahul Singh has been appointed as Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

R K Mital appointed DG, National Mission for Clean Ganga

Rajeev Kumar Mital has been appointed as Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. He is a 1998 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Gyanesh Bharti appointed Addl Secretary, Women and Child Development

Gyanesh Bharti has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development by temporarily upgradinga vacant post of Joint Secretary in the Ministry. Gyanesh is a 1998 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Ex-CS Lalmalsawma is now Chairperson Mizoram Lokayukta

Lalmalsawma, former Chief Secretary of Mizoram, has been appointed as Chairperson Mizoram Lokayukta. He is a 1983 batch retired IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Dr Bijay Kumar Behera appointed as Chief Executive, NFDB

Dr Bijay Kumar Behera has been appointed as Chief Executive in the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).

Raj Kapoor Raina appointed as Deputy Director (IT), RG&CC

Raj Kapoor Raina, Scientist 'F' has been appointed as Deputy Director General (IT), in the office of Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)