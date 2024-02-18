Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Navjot Singh Siddhu join BJP?

Will there be a split in NCP?

In Maharashtra political observers say there is going to be split in the NCP headed by Sharad Pawar. While one group will be led by Supriya Sule the other group will be of Ajit Pawar.

POLITICS

Will Navjot Singh Siddhu join BJP?

Indications are that Congress leader Navjot Singh Siddhu is again inching towards joining the BJP. One can wait and watch.

Will gold prices reach all time high this year?

Market indication is that gold prices could reach an all-time high of Rs 70,000 per 10 grams by 2024 end. Will this happen?

BUREAUCRACY

One post of Member vacant in EC

Anup Chandra Pandey has demitted office as an Election Commissioner on attaining the age of 65 years. This has created one vacancy in the three-member Election Commission.

289 posts of DANICS vacant

As many as 289 posts out of the total 472 sanctioned strength of Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) have been lying vacant for a long time.

Justice NV Anjaria appointed Chief Justice, Karnataka HC

Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria, Judge, Gujarat High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court consequent upon the superannuation of incumbent Justice PS Dinesh Kumar on February 24, 2024.

1978 batch IAS to meet in Mussoorie

1978 batch IAS officers are meeting in Mussoorie from April 3 to 5. It is said to be a get-together of the batch.

Manender appointed as Deputy Secretary, CVC

Manender has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). He is a 2012 batch IDAS officer.

Anant Kumar appointed as Director, Sports

Anant Kumar has been appointed as Director in the Department of Sports. He is a 2004 batch IRSME officer.

Ms Sarah Jayal Sawkmie appointed as Director, Youth Affairs

Ms Sarah Jayal Sawkmie has been appointed as Director in the Department of Youth Affairs. She is a 2006 batch IRTS officer.

Sanjay Kumar appointed as Director, Financial Services

Sanjay Kumar, Director in the Department of Financial Services has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion. He is a 2003 batch IP &TA &FS officer.

Puneet Meena appointed as Deputy Secretary, CVC

Puneet Meena has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). He is a 2012 batch IRAS officer.

Ruchier Mittal appointed as Director, Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare

Ruchir Mittal, Director in the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds. He is a 2006 batch IDAS officer.

Ms Kavita Yadav appointed as Under Secretary, CBDT

Ms Kavita Yadav has been appointed as Under Secretary in OT&WT Division of CBDT on deputation. She is an IRS-IT officer.

Ms Smriti Krishnia appointed as Under Secretary, CBDT

Ms Smriti Krishnia has been appointed as Under Secretary in FT&TR Division of CBDT on deputation. She is an IRS-IT officer.

Vedant Kanwar appointed as Under Secretary, CBDT

Vedant Kanwar has been appointed as Under Secretary in the Investigation Division of CBDT on deputation. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Two IPS officers shifted in Ladakh

Two IPS officers have been shifted in UT of Ladakh. Shiv Kumar has been posted as SSP, Kargil, while Shree Raam R was shifted as SP, Traffic, UT of Ladakh.

3 IPS officers in Chhattisgarh promoted to IGP rank

Three IPS officers of 2006 batch in Chhattisgarh: Mayank Srivastava, Rajendra Narayan Dash and B S Dhruv have been promoted to the IGP rank.

9 IPS officers in Chhattisgarh promoted to DIGP rank

Nine IPS officers of 2010 batch in Chhattisgarh have been promoted to the DIGP rank. The officers are: Abhishek Meena, Sadanand Kumar, Girija Shankar Jaiswal, Sujit Kumar, M L Kotwani, M R Ahire, Arvind Kujur, Shankarlal Baghel and Dukhuram Aanchal.

8 IPS officers in Chhattisgarh awarded Selection Grade

Eight IPS officers of 2011 batch in Chhattisgarh have been awarded Selection Grade. The officers are: Santosh Singh, Indira Kalyan Elesela, Sarjuram Salam, Govardhan Ram Thakur, Tilak Ram Koshima, Prashant Kumar Thakur, Ajatshatru Bahadur Singh and Dr Lal Umaid Singh.

Lalji Chaudhary gets extension as ADRM, Varanasi

The tenure of Lalji Chaudhary as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Varanasi, in Northern Railway (NR), has been extended by a year. He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

SC Bairwa gets extension as ADRM, Vadodara

The tenure of Shiv Charan Bairwa as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Vadodara, in Western Railway (WR), has been extended by a year. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Dr Kirtania appointed PCMD, Eastern Railway

Dr Aniruddha Kirtania, who is presently working as Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD) in Southern Railway (SR), has been transferred to Eastern Railway (ER) and posted in the same capacity. He is an Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS) officer.

Dr Sen appointed PCMD, HQ Hospital, Northern Railway

Dr Amita Sen, who is presently posted in Northern Railway (NR), has been posted as Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD), Headquarter Hospital, in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS) officer.

