Babus, mantris & buzz: Will more ex open their mouth against Gandhi's?

Will more ex open their mouth against Gandhi's?

As per sources after Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jyotiraditya Scindia, some more former Congress leaders are likely to open their mouth against the Gandhi's. It is said that they are equally annoyed with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

Why AAP opposing anti-corruption move?

After the SC rejection of 14 parties plea against the misuse of ED and CBI, power galleries are abuzz that why AAP became a part of these parties and opposing the anti corruption move?

BUREAUCRACY

CBDT Member Ms Sarangi superannuating in May

Ms Anuja Sarangi, the senior most Member in CBDT is scheduled to retire in May this year. She is an IRS-IT officer.

Two Chief Justice State High Courts to retire this month

Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina and Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Justice S Manik Kumar are retiring this month only.

Committee to review Pension System for Govt employees set up

The Government of India has set up a committee to review the Pension System for Government employees. The Finance Secretary & Secretary Expenditure will be Chairman of the committee while Secretary, DoPT, Special Secretary (Pers) Expenditure and Chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) are Members of the committee.

Sodhi joins Reliance

Former MD of Amul R.S. Sodhi, has reportedly joined Reliance Retail Ventures as an advisor where he will be working to build its fresh fruit and vegetables businesses.

Reshuffle of IPS officers in UP

IPS officers have been reshuffled in UP and given new postings. Shiv Pratap Singh-II is appointed as DSP, Janpad Meerut, while Prayank Jain is posted as DSP, Janpad Shahjahanpur and Yogendra Singh-I is now DSP/Investigating Officer, Lokayukta, UP, Lucknow. Similarly, Ankit Kumar-II is shifted as DSP, Janpad Moradabad; Rajesh Kiumar Tiwari as DSP, Janpad Moradabad; S N Vaibhav Pandey as DSP, Janpad Ballia; Alok Kumar Agraihari as DSP, Janpad Jhansi; Rajendra Kumar Singh-II as DSP, Civil Aviation, Airport Security, Lucknow; Mrs Alok Dubey as Deputy Commandant, 6th Battalion, PAC, Meerut; Anil Kumar-I as ASP/Staff Officer, ADGP, Meerut Zone; Kripa Shankar as Additional Commissioner of Police, Lucknow City; Purnendu Singh as ASP/Staff Officer, Special DGP, Law & Order, UP; Rajendra Kumar Gautam as ASP, Traffic/Protocol, Janpad Ayodhya and Kamlesh Bahadur is now ASP, Rural Janpad, Meerut. Besides, the transfer of Rahul Mishra is cancelled and he will continue as ASP (Establishment), Headquarters DGP, Lucknow.

Tarun Huria appointed CME (Project), KRCL

Tarun Huria, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer (CRSE), Coaching, Western Railway (WR), has been selected for deputation to the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) as Chief Mechanical Engineer (CME), Project, at Belapur, Navi Mumbai, for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

SK Albela sent as PCPO, Western Railway

Shankar K Albela, who is presently working as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) in West Central Railway (WCR), has been transferred to Western Railway (WR) and posted in the same capacity. He is an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer.

Prabhat appointed PCPO, WCR

Prabhat, who is presently working as Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), (Administration) in West Central Railway (WCR) has been posted as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCOP) in the railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer.

Ms Sharma moved as PCPO, Central Railway

Ms. Renu Sharma, who is presently working as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) in Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), has been shifted to Central Railway (CR) in the same capacity. She is an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer.

TV Narayana Rao appointed PCE, ICF

TV Narayana Rao, who is presently working as Chief Project Director in West Central Railway (WCR), has been transferred to Integral Coach Factory (ICF) on his own request and posted as Principal Chief Engineer (PCE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Two IAS officers shifted in Chhattisgarh

Two IAS officers have been shifted in Chhattisgarh. Govind Ram Churendra has been assigned the responsibility of Secretary, Chhattisgarh State Information Commission, while Anand Kumar Masih has been posted as Secretary, Chhattisgarh State Police Accountability Authority.

