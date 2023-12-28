Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Madhya Pradesh go Punjab way?

Will Madhya Pradesh go Punjab way?

The Central Congress leadership lost the Congress Government in Punjab by ignoring senior leader Amrinder Singh and the history is being repeated in Madhya Pradesh, the political observers feel. The party high command changed the state leadership from Kamal Nath a well experienced very senior Congress leader to a youth leader Jitu Patwari. In fact, Kamal Nath on the basis of his survey, had asked Patwari to first concentrate on his constituency but the ambitious leader of the Rahul Brigade ignored his advice. And he lost the election by about 35 thousand votes. Today he is President of the MPCC who will steer the ship of Rahul Gandhi Congress.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar taking on mantle of JD (U) President?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reportedly unhappy with his party President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh for failing to coordinate properly with INDIA bloc leaders to communicate about his national ambitions. Now, there is buzz that Kumar himself will hold the post of national President and Lallan Singh is his way out. Currently, Bihar CM does not hold any organizational post. The national executive committee and national council meet of the party is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on December 29.

BUREAUCRACY

Now changes of HC CJs only in January?

Judicial circles say that major change of High Court Chief Justices could not take place, reasons better known to SC Collegium Members. It is widely believed that now major changes elevation and appointment of High Court Chief Justices will now only take place in January.

Will Aruna Gupta be new Member CBIC?

Ms Aruna Narayan Gupta is likely to succeed Rama Mathew as Member of the CBIC. She is a 1989 batch IRS (C&IT) officer.

Jain selected as ED, FSSAI

Ashok Kumar Jain has been selected as ED, Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on deputation basis . 8 candidates appeared for the interview , which was earlier postponed four times. Uma Shankar Dhyani will be in wait list. The FSSAI in its Notice, issued on December 26, 2023 has not mentioned that the selected and the wait listed candidates belong to which service.

Empanelment of 1995 batch IPS takes place

Empanelment of 1995 batch IPS officers to the rank of ADG in the GoI has finally takes place. Altogether 37 officers of this batch have been empanelled.

Rajeev Krishna empanelled as ADG in GoI

Rajeev Krishna has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General (ADG) and equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Yogesh Gupta empanelled as ADG in GoI

Yogesh Gupta has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General (ADG) and equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1993 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

A Ravi Shankar empanelled as ADG in GoI

A Ravi Shankar has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General (ADG) and equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of AP cadre.

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal empanelled as ADG in GoI

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General (ADG) and equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)