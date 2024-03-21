Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Khattar be next Lok Sabha Speaker or BJP President?

Will Khattar be next Lok Sabha Speaker or BJP President?

Political circles say that in the third term of Narendra Modi as PM outgoing Chief Minister of Haryana Mohan Lal Khattar will either be new Lok Sabha Speaker or the BJP President in place of J P Nadda. One can wait and watch.

Former Indian Ambassador to US Sandhu joins BJP

Outgoing Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu has joined the BJP at party Headquarters. Sandhu who hails from Amritsar may be BJP candidate.

BUREAUCRACY

IAS officer unlikely to be Chairman AAI?

Insiders say that an IAS officer this time is unlikely to be appointed new Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Who will be new Member Distribution at IRDAI?

Race for new Member Distribution in IRDAI has started. Tie is said to be between Satyajit Tripathy, Retd CMD, United India insurance Company Limited and Randip Singh Jagpal, Executive Director, IRDAI.

Ms Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya appointed Judge, Telangana HC

Ms. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, Judge, Calcutta High Court, has been transferred and appointed as a Judge of Telangana High Court.

Ms. Justice Anu Sivaraman appointed Judge, Karnataka HC

Ms. Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge, Kerala High Court, has been transferred and appointed as a Judge of Karnataka High Court.

Justice Sujoy Paul appointed Judge, Telangana HC

Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge, Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been transferred and appointed as Judge of Telangana High Court.

Allahabad HC gets five Judges

Five Additional Judges have been appointed as Judges of Allahabad High Court. They are: Justice Saurabh Srivastava, Justice Om Prakash Shukla, Justice Mohd. Azhar Husain Idrisi, Ms. Justice Jyotsna Sharma and Justice Surendra Singh.

Sanjay Mukherjee appointed new DGP of West Bengal

The Election Commission of India has appointed Sanjay Mukherjee as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer. A day earlier Vivek Sahay had replaced Rajeev Kumar as the DGP of W Bengal, but the EC has now appointed Mukherjee.

Patil Ketan Baliram appointed Addl Director, NCB

Patil Ketan Baliram, currently posted as DIG, NHRC, has been appointed as Additional Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) up to December 26, 2027 i.e. combined deputation tenure of 5 years. He is a 2010 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre.

Tenure of Pranab Kumar Patel as CVO, MCL extended

The tenure of Pranab Kumar Patel as CVO, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Sambalpur, has been extended for a further period of two years upto April 27, 2026. He is a 1998 batch IRSS officer.

Upendra Vennam is also CVO, HSL

Upendra Vennam, CVO, BDL, has been assigned an additional charge of CVO, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam for a period upto August 30, 2024. He is a 1999 batch IPoS officer.

Thillaivasan Prabhu gets charge of CVO, MPA

Thillaivasan Prabhu CVO, Cochin Port Authority, Kochi, has been assigned an additional charge of CVO, Mormugao Port Authority (MPA), Goa.

Sipan Kumar Garg selected as Director (Fin), THDC India Ltd

Sipan Kumar Garg, Additional GM, NTPC Limited has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), THDC India Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on March 19, 2024. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

Sivakumar selected as Director (PS), Solar Energy Corporation of India

Sivakumar V Vepakomma, CGM, NTPC Green Energy Limited has been selected for the post of Director (Power System), Solar Energy Corporation of India were interviewed for the same.

Vinay Kumar appointed Ambassador to Russia

Vinay Kumar, presently Ambassador of India to Myanmar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation. He is a 1992 batch IFS officer.

B S Prasad retires after VRS

B Satyanarayana Prasad, Deputy Chief Engineer in Training (Dy.CSTE) at the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Maligaon, Assam will retire from service on March 31, 2024 after seeking Voluntary Retirement. He is a 2013 batch IRSSE officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)