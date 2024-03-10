Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Kangna Ranaut be another Smriti Irani in BJP?

Will Kangna Ranaut be another Smriti Irani in BJP?

Political observers believe in case film actress Kangna Ranaut enters the Parliament on BJP ticket, she will be another firebrand leader in the party. She is likely to get ticket from Himachal Pradesh’

BJP –Akali Dal alliance on cards?

In Punjab the BJP and the Akali Dal may re-unite again this month. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Naddha are said to be keen for this alliance.

BUREAUCRACY

PIB Chief retiring this month

Manish Desai, Principal DG, PIB is superannuating this month. He was appointed to the post in September last year. He is an IIS officer.

Ms Sarah Sharma appointed as DIG, CBI

Ms Sarah Sharma has been appointed as DIG in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on deputation basis. She is a 2010 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre.

Tenure of P Murugan as DIG, CBI extended

The tenure of P Murugan as DIG in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been extended upto March 15, 2027. He is a 2010 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Tenure of Dr Vidyut Vikash as SP, CBI extended

The tenure of Dr Vidyut Vikash as SP, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been extended upto February 18, 2026. He is a 2008 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Ms Maninder Kaur Dwivedi is also Commissioner, NESTS

Ms Maninder Kaur Dwivedi has been assigned an additional charge of Commissioner, National Educational Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) till a regular incumbent is appointed. She is a 1995 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

No empanelment as Secretary from Sikkim

No IAS officer of 1993 batch from Sikkim has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in Government of India.

No empanelment as Secretary from Uttarakhand

No IAS officer of 1993 batch from Uttarakhand has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in Government of India.

No empanelment as DG from Gujarat cadre

No empanelment of 1992 batch IPS officer has been made for holding Director General or Director General equivalent posts from Gujarat cadre.

APEDA cancels advertisement of 11 AGM posts

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has cancelled the advertisement made for 11 posts of Assistant General Managers. The application fee will be refunded online.

Post of Ms Swapna Devireddy upgraded as Director, Drinking Water

The post of Ms Swapna Devireddy has been upgraded as Director in the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation. She is a 2010 batch IRS-IT officer.

Two IPS officers in Odisha promoted to DGP grade

Two IPS officers of 1992 batch in Odisha: Lalit Das and Mrs Sapna Tewari have been promoted to grade of DG of police. Among them, Sapna Tewari, who is on Central Deputation, is allowed pro-forma promotion.

MITS, Gwalior granted Deemed University status

The Ministry of Education, on the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has granted Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh the status of Deemed University under a distinct category.

NITTTR, Chandigarh granted Deemed University status

The Ministry of Education, on the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has granted National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh the status of Deemed University under a distinct category.

OICL invites applications for various disciplines

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has advertised for various posts in disciplines of Accounts, Engineering, Legal and Medical officers. The applications can be submitted online from March 21 to April 12, 2024.

