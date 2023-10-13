Babus, mantris & buzz: Will India be broker peace between Israel and Hamas?

Will India be broker peace between Israel and Hamas?

As an “Honest broker” only India can broker peace between Israel and Hamas, this is the general belief in most of the countries. The World is keenly awaiting PM Modi’s response.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau to go?

Indian astrologers say that Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going soon. One can wait and watch to see his stars.

BUREAUCRACY

What hurts me most is amount of hatred we accumulated in society: Ex-Cab Secy Chandrasekhar

KM Chandrasekhar has been a name to reckon with among eminent Indian bureaucrats- the retired as well as those still in service. The 75-year old Indian Civil Servant (1970 batch of Kerala cadre) needs no introduction for he held a four-year term as the 29th Cabinet Secretary while Dr Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister. After serving over four decades in active service, Mr. Chandrasekhar now leads a retired and content life in Kerala. Whispers In The Corridors had a heart-to-heart conversation with this still energetic and charismatic personality. Read on to know more. Remembering his days while in service, Chandrasekhar said: “Long walks, jogging (until I hurt my ankle), reading, watching television and movies helped me de-stress in those days. After I retired, I was working in multiple capacities, but spent more time penning my memoir ‘As Good as my Word.’ The book was published last year by Harper Collins.” He continues, “Now reading, watching YouTube, cricket is what I am engaged in. Also, I have grown on my spiritual side and have done a few online courses on Metaphysics, Vedanta, spiritualism, Physics. So, you see I am more involved in praying, meditation and group activities.” Speaking about what leisure time means to him now, pat comes the reply, “Leisure time means allowing my mind to get rid of things that would have occupied it otherwise and enjoying the freedom that arises from it.” When asked what touches him the most, he says, “This varies from time-to-time. Presently, what hurts me most is the amount of hatred that we have accumulated in society and the suspicion with which we view each other. I would like an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood to prevail across the world. Science is rapidly moving away from pure materialism and towards consciousness. The concepts now spoken of are approaching Advaita. I wish I had a better knowledge of mathematics for a deeper understanding of Physics.”

(Detailed interview in November issue of Whispers magazine)

D C Jain promoted as Special Director, CBI just before retirement

D C Jain, Additional Director, CBI, has been promoted as Special Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) 20 days before his retirement. Jain, who belongs to a 1991 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is retiring on October 31, 2023.

Dy Army Chief retiring in October

Lt General Raju, Dy Chief of Army is superannuating on October 31 this year.

Four DGs of 1987 batch IPS in country

At present four 1987 batch IPS officers are DGPs in three states. They are: MP DGP Sudhir Saxena, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, S Bansal Odisha and Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan.

