Babus, mantris & buzz: Will INDI bloc dismantle in February?

Will INDI bloc dismantle in February?

The newly formed INDI bloc is reportedly facing rough weather over ticket distribution. Experts said that regional parties are not interested to oblige Congress and that is the reason the bloc is unlikely to continue after January.

Congress likely to fight LS elections independently?

As per information, Congress is likely to fight Lok Sabha polls separately. The party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has already indicated this.

BUREAUCRACY

KEY POSITION (2) Election Commissioner- Who will be new EC?

Who will succeed A C Pandey in EC? In the corridors of power it is said that this time a woman may be appointed as Member EC. Modi is for 33 per cent women reservation. Earlier, Rama Devi had been Member EC for fifteen days.

Rahul Navin appointed in-situ as Spl Director, ED

Rahul Navin, Special Director, Directorate of Enforcement, has been appointed in-situ as Special Director, Directorate of Enforcement in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary. He is a 1993 batch IRS-IT officer.

CBC likely to see some changes

As per available indications, Central Bureau of Communication, CBC is likely to see some changes. MIB may issue orders in this regard in a couple of days.

Ms Nair appointed Secretary, Railway Board

Ms. Aruna Nair, Additional Member (Staff), Railway Board, has been appointed as Secretary, Railway Board.

Interviews for CMD, MECON Ltd on January 10

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for CMD, MECON Limited on January 10, 2024.

Ms Rashmi Shukla returns to parent cadre to join as DGP, Maharashtra

Ms Rashmi Shukla, DG, SSB, has been repatriated to her parent cadre in order to join as DGP, Maharashtra. She is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Ms Esha Srivastava appointed as Joint Secretary, Petroleum

Ms Esha Srivastava has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. She is a 2004 batch IFS officer.

K Manicka Raj returns to parent cadre

K Manicka Raj, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, has been given premature repatriation to her parent cadre. She is a 2005 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre.

Sanjeev Kumar Jindal appointed as Additional Secretary, Home

Sanjeev Kumar Jindal has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs. He is a 1989 batch CSS officer.

Asit Gopal appointed as Additional Secretary, Textiles

Asit Gopal has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textiles. He is a 1990 batch IFoS officer of MP cadre.

Ms Tripti Gurha appointed as Additional Secretary, Women and Child Development

Ms. Tripti Gurha has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development. She is a 1993 batch IRTS officer.

Samir Kumar Sinha appointed as Additional Secretary, Defence

Samir Kumar Sinha presently in the cadre has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence. He is a 1994 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Bharat Haranslal Khera appointed as Additional Secretary, Consumer Affairs

Bharat Harbanslal Khera presently in the cadre has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. He is a 1995 batch IAS officer of HP cadre.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar is Additional Secretary & DG, Jal Jeevan Mission

Chandra Bhushan Kumar presently in the cadre has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation. He is a 1995 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Ms Puja Singh Mandol appointed as Additional Secretary, Statistics

Ms. Puja Singh Mandol has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. She is a 1995 batch IA &AS officer.

Ms Shubha Thakur appointed in-situ as Addl Secretary, Agriculture

Ms. Shubha Thakur, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has been appointed in-situ as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. She is a 1989 batch CSS officer.

Ms Sanjukta Mudgal appointed in-situ as Addl Secretary, Culture

Ms Sanjukta Mudgal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture has been appointed in-situ as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Culture. She is a 1990 batch IFoS officer of MP cadre.

Anant Swarup appointed in-situ as Addl Secretary, Commerce

Anant Swarup, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry has been appointed in-situ as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. He is a 1992 batch IRPS officer.

