Babus, mantris & buzz: Wife of a Chief Minister emerging as new power-centre?

Wife of a Chief Minister emerging as new power-centre?

When the Chief Minister of a prominent state in North India is busy in fulfilling his constitutional duties as Chief Minister, his wife is attending Government and private functions in the state. Now political watchers are keeping an eye on the development as they opined that she is fast emerging as the new power-centre. In the state, wives of several former CMs have taken active roles in the politics along with their husbands earlier.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan to be CM again in MP ?

If the public statement of two Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh patel is taken into account in the event of BJPs return to power ,Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be Chief Minister of MP again for the fifth time. One can wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Vice-Chief Army?

Who will be the new Army Vice-Chief? Latest information says that the tie is between Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Singh.

IFoS V K Tiwari is new IC in CIC

Vinod Kumar Tiwari has been appointed new Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission. Former Additional Secretary Coal Tiwari is 1986 batch IFoS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Anandi Ramalingam is new IC in CIC

Anandi Ramalingam, former Chairman/Managing Director at Bharat Electronics Ltd has been appointed new Information Commissioner in Central Information Commission.

IPS officers completing 25 years of service eligible to become DGPs

The UPSC revised guidelines have given major relief to the senior IPS officers as now, officers with 25 years of service are also eligible to become DGPs. Earlier, officers having completed 30 years of service were only considered for the post. However, this relaxation comes with a rider. The revised guidelines also indicate the relevant areas for the assessment. The officer requires ten years of experience in areas such as law and order, crime branch, economic offences wing, or intelligence wing, and deputation to central bodies such as the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, or Central Bureau of Investigation, among others.

MHA asks various states to relieve IPS officers for central deputation

The ministry of Union Home Affairs (MHA) has requested various states to relieve 13 officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) to be posted in various central agencies. These agencies are facing acute crisis of IPS officers and IB and CBI are no exception. The union Ministry has, in a communication to Gujarat Government requested to relieve 7 high-ranking officers of Gujarat cadre. The officers, who featured in the list include V. Chandrashekar, IGP of Surat range, Achal Tyagi of Mehsana, Praveen Meena, SP of Anand, Amit Vasava, SP of Ahmedabad, Ajit Rajian, DCP of Ahmedabad cyber cell, Sunil Joshi, SP of ATS and Shweta Shrimali, SP of Ahmedabad Central Jail. The MHA has already approached other states to relieve six more IPS officers with a similar request.

Sushil Chandra is second CEC to hold post of Independent Director

Former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is the second Chief Election Commissioner to hold post of Independent Director after retirement. Sushil Chandra has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) of Dabur India Limited. Earlier another former CEC Nasim Zaidi had held the post of Non-Independent Director of the erstwhile Jet Airways. Zaidi had however, resigned from the position in April ,2019.

Tenure of MD Bank of Maharashtra extended

The Government has approved extension of term of office of A S Rajeev, MD and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra, for six months till his superannuation.

Tenure of MD Central Bank of India extended

The tenure of of M V Rao, MD and CEO of Central Bank of India has been extended , till July 31, 2025.

Central deputation tenure of Alok Prem Nagar extended

The central deputation tenure of Alok Prem Nagar working as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been extended upto February 17, 2024. He is a 1995 batch IFoS officer of HP cadre.

Central deputation tenure of Ms Anita Rupavataram extended

The deputation tenure of Ms Anita Rupavataram working as Director, Office of the Custodian, Mumbai, has been extended upto October 24, 2024. She is a 2003 batch IRS-IT officer.

Tenure of foreign deputation of Ashish Sinha extended

The tenure of foreign deputation of Ashish Sinha as Executive Engineer, CPWD as Second Secretary in Embassy of India, Kathmandu has been extended upto November 8, 2024.

Shifting started

According to information, the shifting process has reportedly been started from the old Parliament building. It is said that offices and sections are being shifted to the new Parliament building.

Asstt Commissioner takes VRS

Sreedhar Anant Ghanekar has taken VRS from the IRS(C&IT). He was Asstt Commissioner.

