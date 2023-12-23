Babus, mantris & buzz: Why was Kharge’s name proposed for PM?

MoS ushered into waiting room when he went to meet Cab Minister

It is whispered that one of the Ministers of State (MoS) had gone to meet a Cabinet Minister, but the latter’s staff asked the former to wait for a while in the waiting room.

Why was Kharge’s name proposed for PM?

In the INDIA Alliance meeting in Delhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed under a deep conspiracy. As per experts, this was done in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, this is a clear indication that alliance leaders do not want Rahul or anybody for the PM Post. Now the question is - will the Congress still go ahead with the alliance?

Ministers will address PC of other Ministries?

Jal Shakti minister addressed a press conference about agriculture. Tourism minister was to address a PC about some other ministry. As per info this will continue.

BUREAUCRACY

Will ranks in Navy be renamed?

There is a buzz that ranks in the Navy are being renamed. Incidentally, the Navy has modified flag by removing red stripes to end colonial past.

IRS officer to succeed IPS officer in CCI

Anshuman Pattanaik, a 1994 batch IRS (IT) officer will succeed 1993 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre as Director-General in the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Prof Abhay Karandikar is also Secretary, Bio-Technology for a while

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Department of Bio-Technology till January 2, 2024.

Ritesh Chauhan is MD, NAFED till Sept 2024

Ritesh Chauhan has been assigned an additional charge of Managing Director, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) upto September 22, 2024. He is a 2005 batch IAS officer of HP cadre.

Dr V George Jenner appointed DDGF, RO, MoEF&CC, Chennai

Dr V George Jenner has been appointed to the post of Deputy Director General of Forests (DDGF), Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Chennai, till attaining the age of superannuation. He is a 1996 batch IFoS officer of Tripura cadre.

6 IRS officers given new postings

The CBIC has posted six IRS(C&IT) officers to new places. Accordingly, Renu K. Jagdev, Pr Chief Commissioner has been posted as DGTS, Reshma Lakhani, Pr CC posted as DGEP, Asish Verma has been posted as Pr CC, Chennai, GST & CX Zone, Rajesh Jindal, Chief Commissioner, will join as DGGI North, Rajeev Gupta will be DGPM and Raj Kumar has been posted as Chief Commissioner, DG, Anti- Profiteering.

Roshan Singh quits Indian Revenue Service

Roshan Singh, Assistant Commissioner, has quit Indian Revenue Service (IRS-C&IT) with effect from December 31, 2023. He is posted in Patna.

Naushad promoted to Asstt Comm (C&IT) grade

M Naushad has been promoted to the grade of Assistant Commissioner of Customs and Indirect Taxes on an ad-hoc basis.

Safety and punctuality, a big challenge before Railways

Despite tall claims, more than 60 per cent trains, from Vande Bharat, Shatabdi, Superfast to ordinary express trains, are running late. According to sources, these trains are running late by 30 minutes to two hours. It's a daily routine and at maximum places there is no fog. Sources said the railway has strengthened it infrastructure and charging all facilities, including if anyone enter by vehicle, has to pay. Safety is another issue which has taken a serious turn. Sources said Rail Board, Zonal Heads and DRM offices are receiving complaints on social media platforms in big numbers daily. Even passengers travelling AC, First and AC II classes are facing overcrowding, frequent roaming of venders and absence friends of Conductor /TTE. Theft cases have also increased due to lack of safety. Though the PM is giving detail reports of railway achievements at every occasion but Railway ministry is taking PM's announcement last week lightly and that is the reason railway services, punctuality and safety has become a big challenge for passengers. For all bad reasons, including delay, the railway has age old readymade excuses. Delay due to operational reasons, platform was not available and technical reasons. Many times it was found that platform excuse was found incorrect. Now question is-in high fi tech age and social media age why Indian Railways is banking on unreasonable excuses.

Posting of Deputy Controller of Accounts in NGT on deputation

National Green Tribunal has proposed to fill up the post of Deputy Controller of Accounts in NGT, Principal Bench, New Delhi on deputation basis. The last date to submit nomination is January 5, 2024.

Post of Sr Dy CMO (Medicine) Mumbai Port Authority advertised

The Mumbai Port Authority has advertised for the filling up of the post of Senior Deputy Chief Medical Officer (Medicine) by absorption through Composite method. The last date to receive online applications is January 19, 2024.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)