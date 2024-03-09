Babus, mantris & buzz: Why Telangana CM admires Gujarat model?

Why Telangana CM admires Gujarat model?

At a function Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM, on Monday appreciated the Gujarat model and PM Modi's assurance that India will be the third economy in the world during his third term. He said all these when Modi was present.

Charm of Ananat Ambani’s pre-wedding functions- who was invited and who was not?

Pre-wedding functions in Ambani Family has drawn the attention of the entire world. Never in the past such a wedding was discussed throughout the country. Now the one question is being asked in the corridors of power “were you in the list of Invitees” and who are the prominent persons skipped the pre-wedding. This question is the talking point amongst the politicians, bureaucrats, industrialists and Journalists. Answer to this question lies with only the management team who made all the functions very successful.

BUREAUCRACY

Parveen Kumar relieved to join as ED, IMF, Washington

Parveen Kumar has been relieved to join as Advisor to the Executive Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC, USA on deputation. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Raj Kumar Chaudhary selected as CMD, NHPC Limited

Raj Kumar Chaudhary, Director (Technical & Projects), NHPC Limited, has been selected for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NHPC Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on March 7, 2024. As many as seven persons were interviewed for the same.

(We said this on January 4, 2023)

Expenditure Observers' final briefing on March 11

The ECI has called expenditure observers on March 11 for final briefing related to Lok Sabha and five Assembly Polls.

Will poll be announced on March 12 or 13?

In all probability, ECI may announce dates and poll schedule for the Lok Sabha and some Assembly on March 12 or 13.

Three IRS officers posted in GSTN

Three IRS(C&IT) officers have been posted at the GSTN on deputation basis for a period of four years. S. Karthik Raj and Shikhar Pant will join as Vice President while V. Rajesh has been posted as Asstt Vice President.

Raj Pratap Singh appointed as State Election Commissioner, UP

Raj Pratap Singh has been appointed as State Election Commissioner in Uttar Pradesh. He is a retired IAS officer.

Raj Kumar Vishwakarma appointed as CIC in UP

Raj Kumar Vishwakarma, former acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) for a period of three years in Uttar Pradesh. He is a 1988 batch retired IPS officer.

18 Judicial Members appointed in ITAT

As many as 18 Judicial Members have been appointed in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of four years or till they attain the age of 67 years and posted to different places. The judicial members are: Narinder Kumar, Retd District Judge, has been posted to Chandigarh; Vimal Kumar, District Judge, to Delhi' Sudhir Pareek, District Judge, to Delhi; Sunil Kumar Singh -I, Retd District Judge, to Mumbai; Pradip Kumar Choubey, District Judge to Kolkata; Kamal Kant, Retd District Judge to Kolkata; Raj Kumar Chauhan to Mumbai; Sudhir Kumar, District Judge, to Delhi; Anil Kumar Dugar, Advocate, to Bangalore; Prakash Chand Yadav, Advocate, to Delhi; Udyan Dasgupta, Advocate, to Chandigarh; Soundararajan K, Advocate, to Bangalore; Manu Kumar Giri, Advocate, to Chennai; Keshav Dubey, Advocate, to Bangalore; Dinesh Mohan Sinha, Advocate, to Ahmedabad; Paresh M Joshi, Advocate, to Chandigarh; Subhash Malguria, Advocate, to Lucknow and Vinay Bhamore, Advocate, will be posted to Pune.

22 Accountant Members appointed in ITAT

As many as 22 Accountant Members have been appointed in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for a period of four years or till they attain the age of 67 years and posted to different places. The accountant members are: Sanjay Awasthi, Retd IRS, will be posted to Kolkata, Naveen Chandra, Retd IRS to Delhi; Nikhil Choudhary, 1991 batch IRS to Lucknow; Malathi R Sridharan, 1989 batch IRS, to Ahmedabad; Renu Jauhari, Retd IRS to Mumbai; Bijayananda Pruseth, Retd IRS to Ahmedabad; Prabhash Shankar, Retd IRS to Kolkata; Ratnesh Nandan Sahay, Retd IRS to Mumbai; Jagdish 1990 batch IRS to Chennai; Omkareshwar Chidara, Retd IRS to Mumbai; Avdhesh Kumar Mishra, Retd IRS to Delhi; Kriwant Sahay, Retd IRS to Chandigarh; Narendra Prasad Sinha, Retd IRS, to Ahmedabad; Amitabh Shukla to Chennai; Brajesh Kumar Singh to Delhi; Rakesh Mishra, Retd IRS to Kolkata; S R Raghunatha, Chartered Accountant (CA) to Chennai; Manish Agarwal, CA to Kolkata; Khettra Mohan Roy, CA, to Pune; Shashi Agarwal, CA, to Lucknow; Madhusudan Sawdia, CA, to Hyderabad and Makrand Vasant Mahadeokar, CA was posted to Ahmedabad.

No empanelment as Secretary from Punjab

No IAS officer of 1993 batch from Punjab has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in Government of India.

No empanelment as DG from Chhattisgarh cadre

No empanelment of 1992 batch IPS officer has been made for holding Director General or Director General equivalent posts from Chhattisgarh cadre.

10 Vande Bharat to be flagged off on March 12

PM Narendra Modi will flagg off 10 Vande Bharat virtually on March 12 from Ahmedabad station. According to sources this will the last flagging off Vande Bharat trains in this government.

41 Vande Bharat trains running

Presently railway is running 41 pairs of Vande Bharat trains.

SFC invites online applications for Economic Advisor

The Sixteenth Finance Commission (SFC) has invited applications for the post of Economic Adviser at Joint Secretary level on deputation/contract basis. The applications may be sent online to the secretary, 16th Finance Commission at secy-fc@gov.in with a copy to manish.kr1975@nic.in.

MoHUA undertakes steps to modernise housing construction sector

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched Global Housing Technology Challenge - India to modernise the housing construction sector. The Light House Project, Ranchi is part of this initiative, promoting innovative construction technologies tailored to local conditions. 1,008 housing units have been constructed under the project with all essential amenities. The technology used prioritises speed, economy and quality while promoting sustainability. This effort reflects a commitment to improving living standards and community development.

Ajay Bhardwaj repatriated to parent department

Ajay Bhardwaj Deputy Director (Vigilance) has been repatriated to his parent department with effect from March 6, 2024. He will stand relieved of his duties from Zonal Vigilance Directorate, North Zone from the said date.

IO interviews dates for Labour Bureau, Chandigarh declared

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified that the shortlist candidates for 12 posts of Investigator Officer (Grade -1) in the Labour Bureau, Chandigarh, Ministry of Labour and Employment will be held on April 3, 4 and 5, 2024. The interviews will be held from 9 am and 12 noon on the prescribed dates.

Two IPS officers shifted in Rajasthan

Two IPS officers have been shifted in Rajasthan. Sushil Kumar has been posted as SP, Cyber Crime, PHQ, Jaipur, while Manish Kumar Chaudhary takes over as SP, Khairthal-Tijara.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)