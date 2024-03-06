Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did Telangana CM praise Gujarat model?

Why did Telangana CM praise Gujarat model?

At a function Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM, on Monday appreciated the Gujarat model and PM Modi's assurance that India will be the third Economy in the world during his third term. He said all these when Modi was present.

Is Speaker’s post jinxed?

If one goes by the past history shows that the post of the Speaker Lok Sabha is jinxed-he either doesn’t get a ticket or loses election. But this time the Chair and the Lok Sabha building has changed and one is waiting to see the outcome this time.

Congress likely to release its first list this week

Congress is likely to release its first list of candidates this week. CEC is expected to sit on Wednesday.

BUREAUCRACY

Secretary level changes in GoI

A minorSecretary level changes have taken place in the Government of India on Monday. A few more changes are expected before in imposition of the Code of Conduct.

(We said this on March 1)

Ms Nidhi Khare appointed as Secretary, Consumer Affairs from Apr 1

Ms Nidhi Khare has been appointed as Secretary, Consumer Affairs with effect from April 1, 2024. She is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Manoj Joshi is new Secretary, Land Resources

Manoj Joshi has been appointed as Secretary, Land Resources. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

Anurag Jain gets additional charge of Housing &Urban Affairs

Anurag Jain has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Housing & Urban Affairs. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

GM BSNL Jaipur Panwar takes VRS

Rajesh Kumar Panwar has taken VRS from ITS. He was GM, BSNL, Jaipur in Rajasthan Circle. He was a SAG level officer.

Will Anil Gupta be Member Planning AAI?

Name of Anil Gupta ED Land Management has started doing the round for the post of next member Planning Airports Authority of India. One can wait and watch.

Bhaskar assigned with charge of Desertification Cell, MoEF&CC

Barapatre Abhay Bhaskar, DIGF is assigned with the charge of matters related to NAEB, GIM, Desertification Cell and G-20 in addition to his existing responsibilities consequent upon completion of deputation tenure of Anand Kumar Prabhakar. He is a 2006 batch IFoS officer of Sikkim cadre.

No empanelment as Secretary from Kerala

No IAS officer of 1993 batch from Kerala has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in Government of India.

Ms Meera Srivastava relieved to join as Joint Secretary, Health

Ms Meera Srivastava has been relieved to join as Joint Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. She is an IRS-IT officer.

Ms Ridhima Vasisht appointed as Director, Defence

Ms Ridhima Vasisht has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Defence. She is a 2010 batch IRS-IT officer.

Dhananjoy Mondal appointed as Financial Adviser, Tea Board

Dhananjoy Mondal has been appointed as Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer at Deputy Secretary level, Tea Board, Kolkata. He is a 2011 batch ICoAS officer.

Rajendra Kumar returns to parent cadre

Rajendra Kumar Soni, Director, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion. He is a 1997 batch ITS officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)