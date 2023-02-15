Babus, mantris & buzz: Why did PM ignore one Minister?

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

Why did PM ignore one Minister?

A report from Bengaluru said in the inaugural function of Aero India on Monday, two union ministers were also present. PM, in his address mentioned Rajnath Singh but did not mention the name of other Minister by saying in welcome my colleague. PM also gave thanks to the CM, Karnataka by calling his name.

Coalition Government likely in Meghalaya?

Political observers believe that Coalition Government is likely in Meghalaya.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will succeed Lt Gen Bhinder?

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar is likely to succeed Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder as Commander of the South Western Command.

Jharkhand is without any DGP?

After the retirement of Neeraj Sinha, 1987 batch IPS officer, on Saturday, Jharkhand is without a DGP. The Government is yet to take decision about new DGP. Will there be now acting DGP?.Otherwise A K Singh seems to be a strong contender.

Central deputation tenure of Rajnish Kumar Gupta ending in Feb

The central deputation tenure of Rajnish Kumar Gupta working as Director in the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship is coming to an end in February 2023.

Govt fails to hold budget session in new Parliament building second time

The Government of India, which wanted to hold a budget session in the new Parliament building, failed to hold the session, due to delay in the completion of construction works of the building. The Government could not hold the session for the second time after the deadline. PM and the Speaker are quite unhappy.

Deputation tenure of Arun Kumar as OSD to Narendra Singh Tomar extended

The deputation tenure of Arun Kumar as Officer on Special Duty to Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has been extended upto May 31, 2024. He is a CSS officer.

Kuldeep Singh inducted as DIG, NIA

Kuldeep Singh has been inducted as DIG in National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2007 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Meghana Yadav appointed DIG, CISF

Ms Meghana Yadav, Deputy Director, SVPNPA, is appointed to the post of DIG, CISF on lateral shift basis up to remaining approved tenure of the deputation i.e. up to September 18, 2024. She is a 2007 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

H Manjunath appointed DIG, CISF

H Manjunath, Assistant Director, SVPNPA, is appointed to the post of DIG, CISF on deputation basis for a combined tenure of five years (SP+DIG) i.e. up to March 11, 2025, on lateral shift basis. He is a 2009 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

B G Borase promoted as Deputy Director, SVPNPA

Bhushan Gulabrao Borase, Assistant Director, SVPNPA has been promoted as Deputy Director, SVPNPA till remaining approved deputation tenure i.e. upto March 11, 2024. He is a 2009 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

C Vamsi Krishna appointed Deputy Director, SVPNPA

C Vamsi Krishna, Assistant Director, SVPNPA, has been promoted as Deputy Director, SVPNPA on deputation basis upto the remaining approved tenure i.e. January 30, 2024. He is a 2009 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

A tweet of Jharkhand officer is being re-tweeted

A tweet of a Jharkhand officer has been re-tweeted by Kailash Makwana DG/Chairman, MP Housing Corporation with the quote that unfortunately corruption in implementation of Govt schemes is like cancer, so to motivate her, he wrote 'keep doing good work '. It was sort of advice to the Young officer, in general.

IRS officer posted Addl PS to Coal Minister

Rahul Raichur has been posted as Addl PS to Prahalad Joshi, Coal Minister on co- terminus basis. He is a 2016 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Gyanesh Kumar is also Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat

Gyanesh Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat till February 23, 2023. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

Two IAS officers of Joint AGMUT cadre posted

Two IAS officers of Joint AGMUT Cadre have been posted on joining the cadre. Ms Pallavi Sarkar, of 2017 batch, is posted to Andaman & Nicobar, while Ms Shweta Nagarkoti, of 2020 batch, has been moved to Arunachal Pradesh. Besides, transfer of Swapnil M Naik, IAS from Arunachal Pradesh to DNH&DD is cancelled on administrative ground.

7 IPT&FAS officers transferred

Seven STS level IP&FAS officers have been transferred. Accordingly, Preetinder Singh Padda has been posted in the Asset Management at DoT Hq, Sahil Garg, DoT Hq, Sangeeth Kumar S. PAO, Thiruvananthapuram, G. Sandeep Kumar Goud, CGCA office Delhi, Vaishnavi D, CCA, Kerala, Bhavesh Anil Sharma, TEC, New Delhi and Deepanshu Agrawal, USOF, DoT hq,New Delhi.

