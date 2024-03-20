Babus, mantris & buzz: Who will be Home Minister in Next Modi regime?

Who will be Home Minister in Next Modi regime?

Narendra Modi is going to be the PM again-this is a foregone conclusion. In the corridors of power people have started talking about the next Home Minister. It is widely believed that the present Home Minister will be again Home Minister but in one knowledgeable circle people say that UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath will be brought to centre as the new Home Minister.

Former IPS officer now joins BRS

Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar who is former IPS officer has now joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telengana. He is former 1995 batch IPS officer.

BUREAUCRACY

Revised proforma of IPS vigilance profile for empanelment released

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a revised proforma of Vigilance Profile for furnishing details of IPS officers by the Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCA) regarding their empanelment to various level as suggested by Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

State Govt wanted three months extension but PMO cleared six months?

It looks strange but it is a fact that one state Government wanted three months extension in service to the Chief Secretary but instead of three months the PMO gave six months extension. What is the indication?

Anil Kumar Gupta recommended for Member Planning AAI

The PESB has recommended Anil Kumar Gupta as the Member (Planning) of the Airports Authority of India .The Public Enterprises Selection Board interviewed a total of 12 candidates for the position on March 18, 2024.

IRS officer to join Arunachal Pradesh

Ms Bullo Mamu will join the Arunachal Pradesh Government as OSD on deputation for a period of three years. She is a 2014 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

ECI orders removal of Home Secretaries in six States

The Election Commission of India has reportedly ordered the removal of Home Secretaries of six states including Bengal in order to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

S C L Das is also Secretary, Steel for a while

S C L Das, Secretary, MSME, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Steel till March 28, 2024. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Govind Mohan gets charge of Secretary, Sports

Govind Mohan, Secretary, Culture, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Department of Sports till April 16, 2024. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre.

Vivek Sahay appointed DGP, West Bengal

Vivek Sahay has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of W Bengal cadre.

Harshitam Attaluri empanelled as IG in GoI

Mrs Harshitam Attaluri has been empanelled for holding Inspector General (IG)/Inspector General Equivalent posts in the Government of India. She is a 2002 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Mrinalini Shrivastava empanelled as IG in GoI

Mrs Mrinalini Shrivastava has been empanelled for holding Inspector General (IG)/Inspector General Equivalent posts in the Government of India. She is a 2002 batch IPS officer of Sikkim cadre.

N Kannan empanelled as IG in GoI

Dr N Kannan has been empanelled for holding Inspector General (IG)/Inspector General Equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 2002 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Santosh Kumar empanelled as IG in GoI

Santosh Kumar has been empanelled for holding Inspector General (IG)/Inspector General Equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 2002 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Sonia Singh empanelled as IG in GoI

Sonia Singh has been empanelled for holding Inspector General (IG)/Inspector General Equivalent posts in the Government of India. She is a 2003 batch IPS officer of Nagaland cadre.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)